iROOMit Launches AI-Powered Roommate Finder and Room Rental Platform to Create Perfect Matches and Prevent Scams

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / As the demand for affordable room rentals and rooms for rent continues to surge, iROOMit is changing the way people find roommates and housing. iROOMit is the first roommate and room rental platform to leverage artificial intelligence not only to make better matches, but also to proactively prevent scams and unsafe situations.

Developed to serve renters, landlords, and homeowners alike, iROOMit uses a sophisticated AI engine to analyse lifestyle compatibility, location preferences, rental history, and safety factors. The result is a personalised and secure roommate finder experience that prioritises trust and transparency.

"We built iROOMit to solve the real problems people face when looking for a roommate or listing a room-from mismatches to fraud," said Khalil Merhi, Founder and CEO of iROOMit. "Our AI is the secret weapon that ensures safer, smarter, and more compatible connections."

iROOMit's platform includes built-in ID verification, credit checks, and scam detection algorithms, helping users confidently navigate the rental process. Whether you're a student looking for a room, a landlord with multiple listings, or a professional relocating to a new city, iROOMit makes finding and sharing living spaces easier and safer than ever.

Since its official launch in 2023, iROOMit has rapidly expanded across Canada, the US, and the UK, becoming a trusted platform for thousands of users and landlords. With a clean interface, verified profiles, and a powerful matching algorithm, the platform takes the guesswork and risk out of shared housing.

Founded in 2022 and launched publicly in 2023, iROOMit is the first AI-powered roommate and room rental platform designed for modern co-living. Built for safety, trust, and compatibility, iROOMit connects people to the right listings and the right roommates, helping users save money and live better-together.

