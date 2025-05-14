Greer Consulting Inks 12-Month Media Deal with New to The Street to Launch National Campaign

"Workplace Power with Jason Greer" to Begin Filming This Month, Featuring Long-Form Interviews, Earned Media, and Iconic Outdoor Billboards

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / New to The Street, the leading business TV platform airing on Fox Business and Bloomberg as sponsored programming, announced today a 12-month strategic media partnership with Greer Consulting Inc., led by renowned workplace conflict expert Jason Greer. The collaboration includes long-form interviews, national broadcast exposure, earned media placements, and premium outdoor advertising across New York City.

As part of the agreement, Greer will headline a new segment titled "Workplace Power with Jason Greer," focused on tackling today's most pressing workplace challenges-from organizational conflict to leadership development and cultural transformation. The series will be filmed monthly at the New York Stock Exchange and streamed to New to The Street's 2.5M+ YouTube subscribers, in addition to national broadcasts on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network.

"Jason Greer's expertise is unmatched when it comes to navigating the human side of business," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "This partnership brings his insights to a national stage, backed by earned media and the iconic Times Square billboards that define our brand reach."

The media campaign will include:

Monthly long-form interviews with Jason Greer hosted from NYSE or via Zoom

National airings on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming)

Weekly social media amplification across LinkedIn, X, and Instagram

Monthly press release support via NewsOut , distributed across major investor channels

Times Square billboard placement for key episodes on the Cascade and Reuters boards

YouTube distribution across New to The Street's global business subscriber base

"I'm thrilled to partner with New to The Street to elevate the national conversation around workplace culture and leadership," said Jason Greer, President of Greer Consulting. "Our goal is to bring forward the real stories and strategies that help companies build trust, navigate change, and drive performance."

Filming begins later this month, with the first segment scheduled to air in Q2 2025.

About Greer Consulting, Inc.

Greer Consulting Inc. is a nationally recognized firm specializing in conflict resolution, workplace culture, and organizational performance. Founded by Jason Greer, a former Board Agent with the National Labor Relations Board, the firm works with Fortune 500 companies, government entities, and leading institutions across the country.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier business television series airing on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming. With over 800 episodes filmed and more than 2.5 million YouTube subscribers, the show profiles public and private companies, thought leaders, and game-changers shaping the future of business. The platform combines national TV broadcasts, earned media, and iconic out-of-home visibility to deliver guaranteed and predictable brand exposure.

