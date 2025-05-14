China's wind and solar capacity rose to 1,482 GW in the first quarter of 2025, overtaking coal for the first time, driven by 59. 7 GW of new PV additions, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA). Despite weaker exports, domestic demand remained strong. China added 59. 7 GW of new PV capacity in Q1 2025, up 30. 5% from a year earlier, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA). For the first time in history, the total installed wind and solar power capacity reached 1,482 GW, surpassing coal-fired generation capacity, which stood at 1,451 GW. According to data released ...

