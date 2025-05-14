Ferno, a global leader in emergency medical solutions, will debut its most advanced powered transport systems at RETTmobil International 2025, Europe's premier exhibition for rescue and mobility professionals. Visitors are invited to experience Ferno's next-generation innovations firsthand in Hall 4, Booths 405 and 406

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513940353/en/

Power F2 with Cross Drive and Ferno Connect

Headlining the exhibit is the Power F2 Fastening System with Cross-Drive, launched alongside the all-new Power X2 Cot-a high-performance powered stretcher built for modern EMS operations. Engineered in collaboration with global teams and shaped by direct feedback from medical professionals worldwide, this integrated system redefines powered patient transport, focusing on safety, simplicity, and system-wide compatibility.

"At Ferno, innovation starts with listening to the people who use our equipment every day," said Renee LaPine, CEO of Ferno. "With the Power F2 and Power X2, we set out to create a smarter, more adaptable system that responds to the evolving needs of EMS teams worldwide. Cross-Drive exemplifies that commitment-delivering performance, compatibility, and care in every transport."

Featured Innovations at RETTmobil:

Cross-Drive Seamless cross-compatibility with both Ferno and Stryker® mounting systems, designed for smooth loading, unloading, and push/pull assist to reduce physical strain and maximize fleet flexibility.

Seamless cross-compatibility with both mounting systems, designed for smooth to reduce physical strain and maximize fleet flexibility. Ferno Connect Diagnostics An intelligent maintenance system providing real-time performance insights to reduce downtime and improve reliability.

An intelligent maintenance system providing to reduce downtime and improve reliability. Ergonomic, user-driven design Built from extensive feedback from EMS providers across Europe, with a focus on intuitive operation and patient safety.

The Power F2 and Power X2 were developed through a global collaboration, blending cutting-edge engineering with hands-on insights from EMS professionals around the world. Built to perform in the most demanding environments, both systems are engineered to meet the high standards of emergency medical services across international markets.

Visit Ferno at RETTmobil 2025

Dates : May 14-16, 2025

: May 14-16, 2025 Location : Fulda, Germany

: Fulda, Germany Booths: Hall 4 Stands 405 406

Attendees can explore the Power F2 and Power X2 systems, meet the Ferno team, and experience live demos showcasing how Cross-Drive is redefining powered transport.

Watch our innovation journey: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARlfYfokMdk

To learn more or schedule a meeting, visit: power-x2.ferno.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513940353/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Melissa Muller

Global Head of Marketing, Ferno

Email: m.muller@ferno.com

fernoems.com