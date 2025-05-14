Oxford-backed healthcare startup launches vertically integrated, AI-powered surgical centers in Portland-reimagining outpatient surgery.

Today, Oath Surgical launches OathOS, the first end-to-end operating system for outpatient surgery. Uniting proprietary AI technology with Oath's owned-and-operated surgical centers, OathOS is designed to finally make value-based care in surgery scalable.

"Oath isn't just layering technology on top of a broken system-we're rebuilding from the ground up," said Dr. Oliver Keown, founder and CEO of Oath Surgical and former head of Intuitive Ventures. "OathOS spans digital and physical-from AI to surgical centers-and that vertical integration is what finally makes value-based surgical care real."

Redesigning Surgical Care

Unlike today's fragmented healthcare system, OathOS is a full-stack solution built to solve the underlying inefficiencies of surgical care. Oath Surgical's vertically integrated approach combines proprietary technology and real-world outpatient care into a single, seamless system: from integrated proprietary AI scribe and pre-operative referrals to AI-assisted charting and automated recovery follow-up.

Because OathOS operates across both software and site of care, it enables what others can't: real-time data, cost tracking, and surgical performance metrics that power payor alignment, better patient outcomes, and higher surgeon satisfaction.

"We invested in Oath Surgical because it's not just building better software-it's rebuilding the surgical care system from first principles," said Joel Schoppig at Oxford Science Enterprises. "It's unique to see deep tech applied this intelligently and ambitiously in healthcare. OathOS shows how AI, data, and physical care delivery can work together to actually drive better outcomes."

Surgical Centers Built for the Future

The newly launched surgical centers in Portland, Oregon, are the first of Oath Surgical's nationwide rollout. At full capacity, Oath Surgical's first Portland sites will enable thousands of procedures annually, with an average cost savings of up to 40% in comparison to hospital-based procedures. And unlike traditional outpatient surgical centers, Oath Surgical's facilities are digital-first and designed to support complex, multispecialty care. By combining technology with premium surgical centers, Oath Surgical delivers the kind of experience patients deserve-at a cost the system can actually sustain.

Designed by Surgeons, for Surgeons

At its core, Oath Surgical is surgeon-centric. It gives surgeons a stake in the centers they operate in, tools to track and improve performance, and support to participate in value-based care programs-helping them earn more while keeping control over how they practice. Every surgeon is carefully vetted through Oath's internal quality review process, which evaluates prior experience and outcomes, complexity of care, and alignment with Oath's quality standards.

"Our belief is simple," added Keown. "The best surgical care comes from giving great surgeons the tools, time, and technology they need to practice at their best. Oath Surgical isn't just a facility or a software company-it's a new operating system for surgical care."

Ushering in a New Era

In just one year, Oath Surgical has grown rapidly-securing over $10 million in funding from Oxford Science Enterprises, Black Opal Ventures, Rogue VC, Tau Ventures, First Spark Ventures, and other leading technology, institutional and strategic investors; acquiring two surgical centers, with a third de novo center in development; and launching a national network of surgeons, affiliated surgical centers, and partners around transformative value-based surgery.

And it's just the beginning.

"This isn't incremental change-it's a fundamental reset," said Keown. "We're rearchitecting the surgical care system around how it should work in 2025 and beyond: digitally integrated, AI-powered, surgeon-led, and built to scale value-based care."

With national expansion underway and new payor partnerships on the horizon, Oath Surgical aims to become a distributed, next-generation alternative to hospital-centric surgery -bringing high-quality care closer to patients.

About Oath Surgical

Oath Surgical is building the future of surgical care-one that's surgeon-led, tech-powered, and value-based by design. The first vertically integrated system combining AI software and tech-first surgical centers, Oath Surgical delivers high-quality care that's better, faster, and more affordable for patients, providers, and payors. Oath Surgical offers a rare proof point for how value-based care can work and scale in the real world.

