South Orange County Wastewater Authority Appoints Amber Boone as New General Manager

DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / The South Orange County Wastewater Authority (SOCWA) is pleased to announce the promotion of Amber Boone to the position of General Manager, effective Feb. 6, 2025.

With over 20 years of experience in water quality management with specialized knowledge in wastewater and drinking water treatment processes, Boone will continue SOCWA's evolution into a dynamic organization that combines traditional operational excellence with cutting-edge innovation.

Amber Boone has served as SOCWA's Acting General Manager since October 2024. Prior to her role as Acting General Manager, she was SOCWA's Director of Environmental Compliance for seven years, where she played a pivotal role in achieving environmental compliance.

A published environmental scientist and industry leader, Boone holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Lindsey Wilson College, a Master of Science in Environmental Science and Policy from Johns Hopkins University, and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Southern California.

"We are thrilled to have Amber take on the permanent role of General Manager," said Frank Ury, Chairman of the SOCWA Board of Directors. "Her deep technical expertise in water quality science, coupled with her leadership in driving environmental initiatives, makes her a natural choice for this position."

"I am honored to accept this role and excited to continue our work in ensuring the highest environmental standards for South Orange County," said Amber Boone. "SOCWA plays a crucial role in protecting our environment and maintaining the region's water quality, and I look forward to leading our team in developing innovative solutions for sustainable water management and compliance."

About South Orange County Wastewater Authority (SOCWA)

SOCWA is a Joint Powers Authority with six member agencies, consisting of local retail water agencies and cities that provide water to their residents. It operates two treatment plants and two ocean outfalls, in addition to multiple programs to meet the needs of its member agencies and the requirements of the Clean Water Act and applicable National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permits.

