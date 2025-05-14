Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK" or "the Company") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved amendments (the "Amendments") to 8,057,363 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company, as previously announced in the Company's 13 May 2025 news release.

The Warrants were originally issued pursuant to the Company's non-brokered private placement that closed in two tranches on May 20, 2022 and June 15, 2022. Pursuant to the Amendments, the new expiry date for all of the 8,057,363 Warrants shall be May 20, 2027.

2,947,099 of the Warrants will also have their exercise price reduced from $0.25 to $0.12. As previously disclosed, 5,916,000 Warrants (the "Insider Warrants") are held by an insider of the Company, and pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange policy, only 805,736 of the Insider Warrants are eligible for exercise price amendment, and the remainder will retain their original exercise price.

