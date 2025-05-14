Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
WKN: A40A5D | ISIN: US91532F1021 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.05.25 | 18:43
5,455 US-Dollar
+1,30 % +0,070
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2025 18:38 Uhr
159 Leser
Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines to Exhibit at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2025 in Houston, Showcasing U.S.-Made FPV Motors and Blue UAS Framework-Approved Components

Finanznachrichten News

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC) ("Unusual Machines" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. manufacturer of drone components, today announced it will exhibit at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2025, the premier event for autonomy and uncrewed systems, taking place May 20-22, 2025, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

Unusual Machines will host a booth on the expo floor, where the Company will feature its new U.S.-made FPV motors and its growing portfolio of Blue UAS Framework-approved drone components. These offerings underscore Unusual Machines' commitment to delivering high-performance, NDAA-compliant drone technology for defense, commercial, and public safety applications.

Attendees are invited to visit the booth for product demonstrations and to meet with representatives from Unusual Machines. The Company will be actively engaging with integrators, OEMs, and procurement professionals throughout the event and will be ready to take orders on-site.

To schedule an appointment during the show, please contact us at investors@unusualmachines.com.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, including Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment and rising demand for U.S.-compliant drone technology, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

For more information, please visit www.unusualmachines.com.

Contact:

CS Investor Relations
917-633-8980
investors@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-to-exhibit-at-auvsi-xponential-2025-in-houston-showcasing-u.-1027675

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
