Ritani: New Survey Reveals Which U.S. States Have the Highest Dating Standards - and What Americans Want Most in a Partner

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / A new nationwide survey from Ritani, a leading online jeweler specializing in engagement rings and fine jewelry, reveals how dating preferences differ across the United States - and which states have the most defined expectations when it comes to finding a partner.

Dating Standards In The US

After surveying more than 2,400 adults from 48 states, Ritani's team developed a Dating Standards Index to measure how particular residents are about their potential partners. The results show a fascinating glimpse into the modern dating mindset, from desired income levels to dealbreakers like tipping habits and sense of humor. Read more and see an infographic here: https://www.ritani.com/blogs/news/dating-standards-preferences-survey

Top States with the Highest Dating Standards

According to the data, Utah tops the list with the highest dating standards score, followed closely by California, New York, Maryland, and North Carolina. Respondents in these states reported being more selective about a wide range of partner qualities, from lifestyle alignment to long-term compatibility.

"Utah's ranking speaks to its strong emphasis on shared values, while residents in fast-paced states like California and New York appear to be more selective with how they spend their time," said a spokesperson from Ritani.

Conversely, South Carolina, Kentucky, North Dakota, Massachusetts, and West Virginia had the lowest scores, suggesting a more flexible or open approach to dating.

What Americans Value Most in a Partner

The study also uncovered national dating trends that highlight what matters most to people across the country:

Salary matters - but just barely : Americans prefer a partner who earns at least $50,184 annually, just above the national median wage.

Stability over flash : 46% of respondents say they prefer dating someone with a stable job, though 54% are flexible if work is inconsistent.

Education is not a dealbreaker : 8 in 10 are open to dating someone without a Bachelor's degree.

Humor is everything : A whopping 79% say not having a sense of humor is a dealbreaker.

Fitness counts : 54% value physical fitness, but more for lifestyle compatibility than appearance.

Shared values matter: 70% say they wouldn't date someone with very different political or social views.

Other surprising dealbreakers include carrying significant debt (49%), not tipping well (47%), and lacking strong opinions (40%).

Celebrating Love in All Its Forms

"These results show that while preferences vary widely, the heart of modern dating is rooted in personality, shared values, and how someone shows up in the world," the Ritani spokesperson added. "Whether you're just starting to date or ready for something serious, finding someone who feels right is the most important standard of all."

