Nature's Best: Increased fatigue may signal hidden nutrient deficiencies, say Nature's Best experts

NHS figures reveal iron-deficiency hospital admissions have risen by 11%

1 in 6 adults in the UK have low levels of vitamin D

Subtle symptoms of deficiency include fatigue, brain fog, and low mood

LONDON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A vitamin deficiency could be the reason to feeling constantly fatigued despite getting enough sleep.

Recent NHS figures reveal a worrying national trend:

In 2023-24 there were 191,927 admissions for conditions caused by iron deficiency - an 11% increase from the previous year

B vitamin deficiency cases rose to 2,630 - a 15% increase year-on-year

The World Health Organisation advises the most common deficiencies worldwide are iron, vitamin A, and iodine.

However, vitamin D is the most prevalent deficiency in the UK, with 1 in 6 adults reported to have low levels.

Other fatigue-linked deficiencies include:

Vitamin B12 - helps produce red blood cells and maintain nerve function. A deficiency can cause tiredness, weakness, lack of energy, and in some cases, anaemia, according to the NHS

Iron - is essential for oxygen transportation, cognitive function, and immunity. Low levels can lead to fatigue, shortness of breath, and reduced concentration. Research shows iron supplementation significantly reduces fatigue and improves serum ferritin and transferrin saturation levels

Magnesium - supports energy production, muscle function, and bone health. Deficiency symptoms include fatigue, irritability, and lack of energy. Studies have found that daily supplementation of 300mg helped relieve stress

Vitamin D - plays a key role in supporting immune health, bone maintenance, and blood calcium levels. A clinical trial of 174 adults presenting with fatigue found that 77.2% had low serum vitamin D levels. After their levels were normalised, fatigue scores improved significantly

These subtle symptoms can indicate fatigue may be linked to a deficiency

Ongoing fatigue

Brain fog

Irritability

Brittle hair and nails

Mouth ulcers

Headaches

Restless legs

Pauline Peh, Brand Lead from leading UK supplement brand Nature's Best, said: "These figures reinforce how widespread nutrient deficiencies really are and how easily they can go undetected. Fatigue, brain fog, and low mood are not always caused by lifestyle alone. In many cases, these are signs that the body is running low on key vitamins and minerals. These statistics are a reminder that health starts with the basics, which includes keeping an eye on your nutrient levels."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/increased-fatigue-may-signal-hidden-nutrient-deficiencies-say-natures-best-experts-302455580.html