The social commerce market in Italy is expected to grow by 25.2% on annual basis to reach US$5.88 billion in 2025.
The social commerce market in Italy is expected to grow by 25.2% on annual basis to reach US$5.88 billion in 2025.
The social commerce market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 36.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the social commerce sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 4.69 billion to approximately USD 12.37 billion.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the social commerce sector in Italy, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 50+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
It breaks down market opportunities in the social commerce sector by type of domestic vs cross-border, type of social platform, type of payment method, business model, end-use consumer segment, and type of city. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.
Scope
Italy Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2021-2030
Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2021-2030
Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030
- Clothing Footwear
- Beauty and Personal Care
- Food Grocery
- Appliances and Electronics
- Home Improvement
- Travel
- Hospitality
Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2021-2030
- B2B
- B2C
- C2C
Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2021-2030
- Mobile
- Desktop
Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2021-2030
- Domestic
- Cross Border
- Tier-1 Cities
- Tier-2 Cities
- Tier-3 Cities
Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2021-2030
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital Mobile Wallet
- Other Digital Payment
- Cash
Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms
- Video Commerce
- Social Network-Led Commerce
- Social Reselling
- Group Buying
- Product Review Platforms
Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics Behaviour, 2024
- By Age
- By Income Level
- By Gender
Italy Social Commerce Market Share by Key Players, 2024
- Bantoa
- GreenApes
- Comehome
