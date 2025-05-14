Trust Consulting Services, Inc.: Trust Consulting Services Selected as an Awardee of the $150 million BPA to Provide Accounting and Financial Management Services to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Trust Consulting Services, a leading provider of professional solutions, is proud to announce it has been awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to deliver Accounting and Financial Management Services to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

This multi-year BPA positions Trust Consulting Services to support HHS with a full range of financial operations, including accounting support, audit readiness, internal controls, financial reporting, and compliance services. The award underscores Trust's reputation for delivering reliable, high-quality financial management solutions to federal agencies.

"We are honored to partner with HHS in advancing its mission to enhance the health and well-being of Americans," said James Radford, CEO of Trust Consulting Services. "This award reflects our team's deep expertise in federal financial management and our ongoing commitment to operational excellence, compliance, and accountability."

With this BPA, Trust will provide scalable, efficient, and compliant solutions aligned with federal financial management policies and evolving agency needs. Leveraging a team of certified financial professionals, Trust will help ensure transparency, accuracy, and timeliness in HHS financial operations.

This latest win adds to Trust Consulting Services' growing portfolio of successful engagements with federal, state, and local government clients and demonstrates the company's expanding role in supporting mission-critical financial and administrative operations.

About Trust Consulting Services

Trust Consulting Services is a certified professional services firm specializing in digital workforce solutions, technology modernization, financial management, cybersecurity, and operational support. With a strong track record of performance and innovation, Trust serves a wide range of federal clients, including the Department of Defense, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and now, the Department of Health and Human Services.

