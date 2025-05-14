Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - Disrupt Ventures LLC today announced its launch in the United States to revitalize long-neglected service industries, including tailoring, shoe repair, and furniture upholstery. The company, founded by entrepreneur Osama Wahba, is introducing its proven franchise brands - Mr. Tailor, Mr. Cobbler, and Mr. Sofa - to the American market. Through these franchises and a new consulting division focused on U.S. small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Disrupt Ventures aims to modernize traditional trades, create jobs, and offer new opportunities for franchisees, investors, and community partners.









Disrupt Ventures

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/251128_img_4984%20(1).jpg

Wahba's model transforms informal, fragmented businesses into structured, scalable ventures. "Many small businesses here still operate as they did a century ago. Our mission is to refine, brand, and structure them into successful franchises by injecting modern operations, technology, and professional training - effectively bringing these trades into the mainstream economy," said Osama Wahba, Founder and CEO of Disrupt Ventures LLC.

Focused Revitalization of Overlooked Sectors: Each franchise targets an industry often dismissed as outdated. Mr. Tailor provides high-quality tailoring and alterations with standardized pricing and digital precision for measurements. Mr. Cobbler delivers modern shoe repair and cleaning services in a market devoid of national chains. Mr. Sofa specializes in furniture reupholstery and restoration, bringing craftsmanship and quality control to a niche typically owned by independent artisans. By introducing consistent customer service standards, technology-driven workflows, and centralized training, these franchises bring uniform quality and efficiency to trades with little innovation.

Value Proposition for Stakeholders: The Disrupt Ventures expansion offers distinct value to multiple stakeholders. For franchisees, it presents a turnkey business model in high-demand sectors with comprehensive training and marketing support. For investors, it provides an opportunity to back a venture with a proven track record, tangible growth metrics, and strong cash-flow potential from essential services. For business media, it offers a compelling narrative of innovation rejuvenating local economies. For community and economic development partners, the model promises new jobs, skills training, and the revitalization of neighborhood service hubs.

Osama Wahba brings a proven track record from Egypt to back his U.S. expansion. Over the past eight years, he grew his service brands to more than 50 branches, creating hundreds of skilled jobs and generating millions in annual revenue. His focus on training and quality control led to a 40% drop in customer complaints, a 70% increase in repeat business, and employee retention above 85% in sectors once known for high turnover. These results underscore how professionalizing a traditionally informal trade can dramatically improve performance and profitability.

This success has drawn international recognition. "Having worked in diplomatic and investment-focused roles, I recognize the importance of business leaders who can redefine industries nationally," said Ambassador Yasser Al-Naggar, Chair for Middle East & Africa at Basilinna Consulting and former Egyptian Ambassador in Washington D.C.. "Mr. Wahba is one such leader - his unique entrepreneurial vision, execution capabilities, and ability to build sustainable business ecosystems set him apart."

Egyptian leaders have also praised Wahba's impact. "When Mr. Wahba introduced Egypt's first AI-driven tailoring and shoe repair services, it revolutionized a long-overlooked industry," noted MP Hon. Hend Rashad, member of the Egyptian Parliament. "By integrating machine learning for body measurements, he significantly reduced material waste while ensuring near-perfect fit on the first attempt. This innovation didn't just improve customer experience; it set a new sustainability standard in fashion."

U.S. Government Expert Dr. John J. Stucker, Former Assistant to the Governor of South Carolina, commented: "By introducing scalable franchise models, this venture will not only create jobs but also empower business owners to succeed, strengthen local economies, and promote inclusive growth."

Disrupt Ventures LLC will launch franchise locations for its Mr. Tailor, Mr. Cobbler, and Mr. Sofa brands in select U.S. cities. At the same time, its SME consulting division collaborates with existing mom-and-pop operators to enhance their business practices and profitability. The company has already attracted investment commitments and significant interest from prospective franchisees, and it is actively forging strategic partnerships with local economic development organizations as it recruits initial franchise operators in anticipation of nationwide expansion.

About Disrupt Ventures LLC: Disrupt Ventures LLC is an Orlando, Florida-based company dedicated to revitalizing traditional service industries. Founded by Osama Wahba, a Cambridge-educated entrepreneur, the firm builds on Osama Wahba's success with Mr. Tailor, Mr. Cobbler, and Mr. Sofa - brands that transformed the tailoring, shoe repair, and furniture upholstery sectors in Egypt. Combining operational excellence, technology integration, and a commitment to community development, Disrupt Ventures aims to create sustainable economic value for small businesses and local economies across the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251128

SOURCE: PRNews OU