Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
14.05.25 | 19:37
402,80 Euro
+0,32 % +1,30
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2025 19:02 Uhr
130 Leser
Variphy, Inc: Variphy Introduces Support for Microsoft Teams DID Management

Finanznachrichten News

LAFAYETTE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Variphy, a leader in Unified Communications (UC) reporting and analytics, is excited to announce a new cutting-edge integration for Microsoft Teams Phone: a robust Direct Inward Dialing (DID) management solution. This new feature gives businesses increased visibility and efficiency in their enterprise voice environments.

Variphy DID Management for Microsoft Teams Phone

With this integration, businesses can efficiently manage their DIDs through an intuitive interface, reducing administrative overhead while enhancing control over their enterprise telephony infrastructure. The solution provides real-time visibility into number inventory, automated workflows for number assignment, and smooth synchronization with Microsoft Teams Phone.

Key Features:

  • Centralized DID Management: Easily visualize, assign, and track DIDs across your organization.

  • Seamless Integration With Microsoft Teams Phone: Sync directly with Microsoft Teams for real-time updates and streamlined number management.

  • Advanced Reporting and Analytics: Gain insights into number usage, availability, and trends.

  • Scalability for Growing Businesses: Effortlessly manage large-scale deployments with enterprise-grade controls.

"Managing Direct Inward Dial numbers in Microsoft Teams Phone environments can be a fragmented and tedious process. We built a solution that simplifies and streamlines this task, similar to what we've long offered for CUCM," said Layne Hoo, CEO of Variphy. "With this latest integration, IT teams now have a unified, cross-platform solution for Microsoft Teams Phone and CUCM, making number plan management smarter, faster, and more consistent across environments."

This integration is now available for Microsoft Teams Phone customers. Visit Variphy's website to schedule a demo or to learn more about how these solutions can transform your enterprise telephony operations.

About Variphy

Variphy is a leading provider of Unified Communications (UC) analytics, reporting, and management solutions, offering seamless visibility and deep insights across Cisco CUCM, UCCX, Webex Calling, Webex Contact Center, CUBE, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom Phone. With a focus on intuitive reporting, automation, and user-friendly analytics, Variphy empowers IT teams to optimize communications infrastructure and improve decision-making.

Learn more about Variphy DID Management for Microsoft Teams Phone.

Try Variphy Today: Free Trial

View Our Partners: Explore Our Network

For updates, follow us on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Contact Information

Variphy Info info@variphy.com

SOURCE: Variphy, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/variphy-introduces-support-for-microsoft-teams-did-management-1022396

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
