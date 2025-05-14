Home Team Luxury Rentals: The Fastest-Growing Private STR Brand is Rebranding to Rise Collective

Home Team Luxury Rentals unveils new identity as Rise Collective, signaling a bold new chapter in short-term rental innovation and scalable real estate strategy

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Home Team Collective, a powerhouse in the short-term rental (STR) industry, is officially rebranding as Rise Collective . This transformation marks a strategic evolution from a collection of high-performing brands into a fully integrated real estate asset platform built for scale, performance, and long-term investor success.

Rise Collective

Rise Collective logo

"The name change reflects our vision for what's next," said Elliott Caldwell, Founder of Rise Collective. "We're no longer just a management company-we're a scalable ecosystem for building wealth through expertly managed, design-forward real estate."

A Platform, Not Just a Brand

Rise Collective operates at the intersection of real estate, design, hospitality, and wealth strategy. With over 300 luxury vacation rentals under management and a rapidly expanding national footprint, Rise brings intentionality and performance to every stage of the STR lifecycle-from acquisition and funding to construction, management, and tax strategy.

The Rise Collective Brand Family

Under the Rise Collective umbrella is a suite of vertically integrated brands purpose-built for short-term rental investors:

Home Team Luxury Rentals - Full-service short-term rental management across the U.S. focused on high-end design, quality, and guest experience

BNB Turnkey - End-to-end STR launch services: sourcing, design, renovation, and management

BNB Construction - Hospitality-grade construction and renovations tailored for STR performance

BNB Lending - Financing solutions designed specifically for STR investors

BNB Insurance - Vacation rental insurance coverage, including guest damage, liability, and lost income

Home Team Luxury Realty - STR-focused real estate brokerage with expertise in high-growth markets

Home Team Construction - Custom home builds and renovations for both STR and personal use

Home Team Lending - Investor-friendly mortgage solutions for short- and long-term rental properties

Home Team Insurance - Personalized insurance solutions for homeowners and real estate businesses

STR Realtor Search - A national network connecting buyers with STR-savvy realtors

Sand Key Vacation Rentals - The #1 source for vacation rentals on the Texas Gulf Coast

Legacy Wealth - Wealth-building, cost segregation, and tax strategy for real estate investors

The STR Report - Actionable data, insights, and analysis to drive smarter real estate decisions

Coastal Haven Design + Build - Luxury interior design and home remodeling, specializing in timeless, functional spaces that reflect personal vision

Why the Shift to Rise Collective?

The rebrand reflects a sharpened focus on seamless scalability, multi-brand integration, and investor-centric services. Rise Collective isn't just helping clients buy and manage properties-it's helping them build generational wealth through intelligent, data-backed real estate strategies.

About Rise Collective

Rise Collective is a vertically integrated real estate group designed to turn properties into high-performing, scalable assets. As the parent company of a portfolio of specialized brands, Rise offers unmatched expertise in STR management, real estate brokerage, design, construction, lending, insurance, and tax strategy. With a shared mission to deliver exceptional service, Rise Collective empowers real estate investors to scale smarter, live freer, and build lasting wealth.

To learn more, visit https://rise-collective.com/

SOURCE: Home Team Luxury Rentals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/the-fastest-growing-private-str-brand-is-rebranding-to-rise-collective-1027742