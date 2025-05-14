Emergency Care Partners: Emergency Care Partners Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2025

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Emergency Care Partners (ECP) has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 13, 2025, issue of MH magazine.

"Being recognized as a 2025 Best Place to Work in Healthcare is a powerful testament to how these organizations value their people," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "In a time of constant change and challenge, this year's winners have shown a deep commitment to creating environments where employees feel supported, heard, and inspired to do their best work. That kind of culture doesn't happen by accident - it's intentional, and it's worth celebrating."

"We are tremendously excited to have our ECP team recognized again this year for their strong culture of excellence as one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. As a private partnership group in Emergency Medicine, how we support our clinicians and hospital partners every day and their efforts to provide the best in patient care and experience is a dedicated focus every day", stated Bill Yarbrough, Chief Executive Officer.

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

Emergency Care Partners will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2025 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala taking place Oct. 8 in Nashville, TN. Information about the gala is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions

About Emergency Care Partners (ECP)

ECP is a leading provider of emergency department management services for hospitals across the U.S., treating 1.5 million patient visits annually, and supported by a clinical workforce of 1,000+ physicians and mid-level providers. ECP employs a differentiated model, highlighted by the ability to become and maintain equity ownership through its physician partnership. ECP supports strong local physician/hospital relationships, which benefit from our strong national and regional practice resources. Follow ECP on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

