Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2025 19:50 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Emergency Care Partners: Emergency Care Partners Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2025

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Emergency Care Partners (ECP) has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 13, 2025, issue of MH magazine.

Best Places to Work 2025

Best Places to Work 2025

"Being recognized as a 2025 Best Place to Work in Healthcare is a powerful testament to how these organizations value their people," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "In a time of constant change and challenge, this year's winners have shown a deep commitment to creating environments where employees feel supported, heard, and inspired to do their best work. That kind of culture doesn't happen by accident - it's intentional, and it's worth celebrating."

"We are tremendously excited to have our ECP team recognized again this year for their strong culture of excellence as one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. As a private partnership group in Emergency Medicine, how we support our clinicians and hospital partners every day and their efforts to provide the best in patient care and experience is a dedicated focus every day", stated Bill Yarbrough, Chief Executive Officer.

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

Emergency Care Partners will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2025 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala taking place Oct. 8 in Nashville, TN. Information about the gala is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala.

For information or questions about the Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards program, please contact: mhawards@modernhealthcare.co

About Modern Healthcare
Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions

About Emergency Care Partners (ECP)

ECP is a leading provider of emergency department management services for hospitals across the U.S., treating 1.5 million patient visits annually, and supported by a clinical workforce of 1,000+ physicians and mid-level providers. ECP employs a differentiated model, highlighted by the ability to become and maintain equity ownership through its physician partnership. ECP supports strong local physician/hospital relationships, which benefit from our strong national and regional practice resources. Follow ECP on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

Contact Information

Kacie Hackel
National Marketing Manager
kacie.hackel@ecp.net

.

SOURCE: Emergency Care Partners (ECP)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/emergency-care-partners-recognized-as-one-of-the-best-places-to-work-1027768

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.