Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - Lipari Mining Ltd. (Cboe CA: LML) (FSE: OY90) ("Lipari" or "the Company") today announces production and sales results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 ("the Quarter" or "Q1-2025") from the Company's wholly-owned Braúna Diamond Mine in Brazil. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q1-2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Q1 2025 ore tonnes mined: 169,758 tonnes, increased by 88% compared to the same period the previous year (Q1-2024: 20,398 tonnes)

Tonnes processed: 173,443 tonnes, increased by 52% (Q1-2024: 82,450 tonnes)

Carats recovered: 25,291 carats, increased by 84% (Q1-2024: 3,980 carats)

Carats recovered per 100 tonnes of ore processed: 14.6 cpht, increased by 67% (Q1-2024: 4.8 cpht)

Carats sold: 22,524 carats, up 66% compared to the same period the previous year (Q1-2024: 7,637 carats)

$223 per carat achieved for total proceeds of $5.02 million (Q1-2024: $1.80 million)

Average recovered diamond grade of 14.6 cpht (Q1-2024: 4.6 cpht)

Completed 513 metres of underground development during the period (Q1-2024: 215 metres)

Cash of $2.33 million; (Q1-2024: $0.25 million)

Ken Johnson, President and CEO of Lipari commented: "Q1 was a technically demanding period as we completed the transition of our Braúna operation from open pit to underground mining during January. Ore production from the underground mine steadily increased over the Quarter resulting in increased diamond production during February and March. We sold 22,524 carats during the Quarter at a unit sales price of $223 per carat, which was in line with expectations given the subdued market environment. Ongoing uncertainty around U.S. tariffs impacted rough diamond trading and temporarily dampened the strong demand we saw at the start of the year. We remain confident that demand for natural diamonds will rebound once market conditions stabilize, and we are well positioned to benefit from a stronger pricing environment through the remainder of 2025."





Operating Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3647/252114_b4e95891746868ed_002full.jpg

Q1-2025 Sales Results

During the Quarter, 22,524 carats of natural diamonds were sold for $5,017,092 (US$3,679,014), averaging $223 per carat (US$163 per carat), 66% more carats were sold by volume compared to the same period the previous year. The Q1-2025 sale included a number of good quality diamonds that weighed in excess of 10.80 carats, including a 71.07 carat stone of high value. During Q1-2024, 7,637 carats were sold for $1,798,755 (US$1,141,464) averaging $236 per carat (US$185 per carat). At the end of Q1-2025, the Company held an inventory of natural diamonds awaiting sale of 23,307 carats (Q1-2024: NIL). For the purposes of the Cdn/US dollar conversions an exchange rate of $1.36 was used, being the exchange rate on January 29, 2025, the date of the sale completed in Q1-2025 (Q1-2024: $1.27/USD).





Figure 1 - 71.07 carat diamond.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3647/252114_b4e95891746868ed_003full.jpg





Figure 2 - Close-up view of the 71.07 carat diamond recovered during Q1-2025.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3647/252114_b4e95891746868ed_004full.jpg

The Company will be releasing its Q1-2025 financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis on May 15, 2025. This information will be available on the Company's website at www.liparimining.com and on SEDAR+.

About Lipari Mining Ltd.

Lipari Mining is South America's leading diamond producer, with a strong track record of operations at the Braúna diamond mine in Brazil, which has produced over 1.2M carats to date. Lipari is now applying its expertise to advance the highly prospective Tchitengo Diamond Project in Angola, marking the next phase of growth for the Company.

The Company is committed to environmentally responsible mining practices. Lipari's Braúna mine is the only diamond mine in the world that recycles nearly 100% of the water used in ore processing, producing a dry tailings product which has potential as a soil remineralizer for the agricultural industry. Lipari's shares are listed for trading on the CBOE Canada exchange and trade under the symbol "LML", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0Y90".

