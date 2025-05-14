Anzeige
WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
14.05.25 | 20:15
148,26 Euro
+3,94 % +5,62
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2025 20:02 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KDG Launches Seamless Google & Microsoft Security Integrations for Zoho One

Finanznachrichten News

The Kyle David Group (KDG), has announced the creation of a new IT security package which integrates Google Workspace or Microsoft Entra and Zoho One.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / KDG has announced the launch of a new IT security package designed to enhance integration, streamline user management, and fortify security between Zoho One and two of the most widely used platforms in the world: Google Workspace and Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD).

With over 25 years of experience in technology and security, KDG has developed a fixed-price solution that merges enterprise-grade security enhancements with simplified automation-helping organizations improve compliance, centralize authentication, and protect sensitive data.

"As more businesses adopt hybrid and remote work models, the need for streamlined identity management and secure system integration has become absolutely critical," said Kyle David, President and CEO of KDG. "Our goal was to make enterprise security accessible, predictable, and hassle-free. With this new solution, we're enabling businesses to unlock the full power of their Zoho One environment without compromising security."

The new $3,500 flat-fee offering includes a comprehensive security hardening of either Google Workspace or Microsoft Entra ID, a full review and optimization of Zoho One's internal security controls, and seamless single sign-on (SSO) between platforms using SAML-based authentication. It also includes automated user provisioning-ensuring that when a user is created in Google or Microsoft, their Zoho One access is established automatically and securely.

KDG's Lead Technology Consultant, Adam Sutch, emphasized the simplicity behind the robust system: "We designed this package so our clients can focus on running their business, without the added burden of managing security settings across multiple platforms. It's a turnkey experience led by our in-house U.S. based team."

With the launch of this secure Zoho One integration package, KDG continues its commitment to delivering thoughtful, high-impact solutions for forward-thinking businesses. Whether operating on Google Workspace or Microsoft Entra ID, organizations now have a single, affordable path to a more secure and unified tech environment.

To learn more about KDG's new integration packages or schedule an appointment with one of our IT experts, visit www.kyledavidgroup.com.

About KDG
KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, accounting solutions, tax and audit services, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com.

Contact Information

Press Inquiries
info@kyledavidgroup.com
610-336-4822

.

SOURCE: KDG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kdg-launches-seamless-google-and-microsoft-security-integrations-1027688

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
