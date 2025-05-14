FedEx and Operation Warm Join Forces To Support the Student Community in Carolina

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / On the morning of Thursday, April 10, FedEx Puerto Rico employees teamed up with the nonprofit organization Operation Warm to deliver 330 pairs of brand-new shoes to children at Jesús María Sanromá Public School in Carolina. The initiative aims to ease the financial burden on families in the community while promoting the health and well-being of students through play and outdoor activities. This is the third consecutive year for the collaboration in Puerto Rico.

This event is part of a larger joint effort between FedEx and Operation Warm, which, throughout the spring season, will provide over 13,000 pairs of new shoes to students at more than 30 schools across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and South America.

Since 2008, FedEx and Operation Warm have collaborated through the global FedEx Cares community engagement program, connecting the passion and expertise of FedEx team members with the resources of nonprofit organizations to meet the needs of local communities.

Through initiatives like this, FedEx reaffirms its commitment to driving positive change in the communities where its team members live and work, as part of its global Drive Forward, Give Back campaign - an initiative that inspires extraordinary actions with a meaningful impact on the world.

