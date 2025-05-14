ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Acclaimed actress, music artist, and humanitarian Kat Graham is diving into the world of artificial intelligence with the launch of her new app, KatAI. A multilingual leader recognized in TIME100's Next Generation, Graham has collaborated with Cloname to create an innovative platform using Google's Gemini 2.0 flash model and Google Chirp Text to Speech where fans can engage with KatAI by asking questions and receiving responses in Graham's own voice. What sets this app apart is its ability to not only communicate in Graham's likeness, but also to provide exclusive insights about her upcoming appearances and personal details that remain private from the public eye. Fans will have the unique opportunity to connect with the star through exclusive meet-and-greets, merchandise, giveaways, and the unveiling of new music and projects that will not be available elsewhere.

Kat Graham at the Collision Conference, 2023



"My relationship with AI has never really fit inside the box." shared Graham. "I know a lot of artists are hesitant - and I get it. But for me, innovation has always been part of the story. Whether it was releasing Toro Gato as the first exclusive NFT album or pushing boundaries in music and tech, I've often had to walk that path alone.

I remember watching the music industry scramble during the rise of Napster and streaming. I kept wondering why the major labels didn't take the reins - why they didn't build their own platforms, their own libraries, the way Apple, Amazon, and Disney eventually did to compete with Netflix. Fear and resistance to change cost the industry so much.

I might be an outlier, but I've never been afraid of evolution. I don't believe that tech will ever fully replace what makes us human. No algorithm can replicate the feeling of standing on a stage and connecting soul-to-soul with an audience. Art is emotional. It's messy. It's human.

At the same time, I've always dreamed of being able to share my message - my love for humanity, my advocacy for refugees, my fight for justice-in more places than I could physically be. Not just through posts, but through something more meaningful.

I've looked up to mentors like Deepak Chopra, who embraced the future with open arms when he created Digital Deepak. I don't believe AI is here to destroy us. I believe it can amplify what already lives inside of us - if we guide it with intention.

So today, I'm trusting this technology. And I'm trusting you with a version of me that's built from my lived experience - from the heartbreaks, the sets, the stages, the missions, the prayers. My AI isn't perfect. Neither am I. But together, maybe we can redefine what it means to be an artist in this new era." she concluded.

For further information: www.katgraham.com .

SOURCE: Kat Graham

Google Cloud Logo



