Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.: Orion Announces Royalty Acquisitions in Oklahoma

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH, "Orion"), a revenue generating diversified company, announced today that it has closed on a royalty acquisitions.

OKLAHOMA

0.3125% royalty in Grady County Oklahoma

FOUNDERS COMMENTS

"We were recently notified that Continental Resources has drilled a 2 ½ mile horizontal well on our Grady County Scoop Stack royalty acreage. Another well has been permitted to be drilled on this 160-acre Grady County Oklahoma royalty acreage." Commented Tom Lull, CEO of Orion. We recently had 2- 2 ½ mile horizontal wells drilled on our Kingfisher County Oklahoma acreage, and Orion is expecting its first revenue disbursements from our Kingfisher royalty in the month of May 2025. Revenues from our non-operated properties exceeded $20,000 in April 2025 and Orion now owns 53,160 mineral acres in the Bakken, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Eagle Ford, and Scoop Stack of Oklahoma. "

ABOUT ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO INC.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. is a holding company with a primary strategy of investing in operated majority working interest, non-operated working interest, royalty, and mineral interests in producing oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. Orion receives monthly income from 53,160 mineral acres and receives income from Chevron, Conoco Phillips, Apache, Occidental Petroleum, EOG Resources, Mewbourne Oil, Merit Energy, Hilcorp Oil, Kraken Oil, DCP, Raybaw Operating, and many others. More information about Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. can be found at www.orionenergyco.com.

CONTACT:

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.

Thomas Lull, President

tom@orionenergyco.com

Phone: 760-889-3435

www.x.com/TomLull1

lull_tom@yahoo.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orion-announces-royalty-acquisitions-in-oklahoma-1027929