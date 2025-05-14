Marqii Launches New Social Management Product

Restaurant operators can now use Marqii to manage more guest feedback and online presence across Facebook and Google profiles.

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Marqii, the most complete digital operations platform for hospitality businesses, has launched its Social Management product. Designed specifically for hospitality teams, Social Management is the newest way operators can use Marqii to manage their digital guest feedback and online presence.

Marqii Launches Social Management Product for Restaurants



Hospitality social media managers can use Marqii to:

Create and schedule posts directly to Facebook

Schedule and publish updates, events, and offers to your Google Business Profiles

Manage content across one, some, or all locations

Track performance with built-in Facebook analytics

Marqii will continue to release Social Management features monthly throughout 2025, including additional social channels, analytics, and more. Hospitality marketing and operations teams rely on guest feedback to evaluate everything from new menu items to the online ordering experience. By adding Social Management to their product offering, Marqii brings even more of the digital guest experience into one place, and allows operators to engage wherever their guests choose to reach out.

"Making our first Facebook post with Marqii was quick and easy," said Donato Terrazas, General Manager at Pinche Gringo BBQ and early adopter of Marqii's Social Management product. "With time, we will have all our analytics in one place and will be able to see the impact of our posts on Facebook and our other channels. We are excited to continue working with Marqii as they develop more of the Social Management features."

"Guest engagement happens throughout the customer journey, from first search to most recent review or Instagram story," said Avi Goren, Marqii Co-Founder and CEO. "With Social Management, we're bringing another element of the guest and operator relationship into one central place, allowing teams to save time and simplify operations while extending their hospitality beyond their four walls."

To learn more about Marqii's suite of online presence and guest engagement solutions, visit marqii.com

About Marqii

Founded in 2017 by Avi Goren, Evan Perlmutter and Bryan Rutcofsky, Marqii is the most complete digital operations platform for hospitality businesses. Marqii Review Management gives multi-unit operators one place to track and respond to Yelp, Google, Facebook, OpenTable, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and ezCater reviews so they never miss a chance to engage with their guests. With dozens of POS integrations and connections to more than 80 listings sites including Google, Yelp, Facebook, Bing, and Apple Maps, Marqii saves hospitality teams time by automating updates to their online menus, hours, location data, featured links, and more. More than 15,000 hospitality businesses of all sizes use Marqii to centralize their guest feedback, save time, rank higher in search results, attract more guests, and learn what matters most to their customers.

