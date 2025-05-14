Revenue from operations increased to INR 898.3 crore in Q4FY24-25 as compared with INR 766.5 crore reported in Q4 FY23-24 an increase of 17.2%

In US Dollar terms, operating revenue grew to $104.9 million in Q4 FY24-25, up 14.1% over $91.9 million recorded in the corresponding period last year

Net profit in Q4 FY24-25 was INR 152.2 crore at 16.6% margin, as against INR 130.5 crore in Q4 FY23-24, an increase of 16.6%

eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX.NS), a leading productized services provider,reported strong top and bottom-line growth for the period ending March 31, 2025.

Key highlights from the consolidated financial results reported for the quarter ended March 31, 2025

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, eClerx's consolidated revenue grew by 4.7% on a sequential basis to INR 916.5 crore, up 16.1% Y-o-Y. In U.S Dollar terms, the company's revenue from operations came in at USD 104.9 million, a 14.1% YoY.

On the profitability front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter were INR 250.5 crore, up 14.6% YoY. The Q4 net profit of INR 152.2 crore was up 16.6% YoY. The company reported EPS of INR 32.37 for Q4. Total delivery headcount increased to 19,267, up 11.8% YoY.

For the full year FY25, revenues were INR 3,439.6 crore, up 15%. EBITDA for the year was INR 894.6 crore, up 6.4%, and profit was 541.1 crore, up 5.8%.

Remarking on the firm's Q4 and full-year financial performance, Kapil Jain, CEO, eClerx said, "Building on our momentum from earlier quarters, eClerx has delivered a strong performance in Q4 with revenue going up 16.1% YoY and net profit by 16.6%. For the full fiscal year, we reported our highest-ever annual revenue at INR 3,439.6 crore. Our domain knowledge, productized services, and innovative technology solutions, coupled with strong delivery, are the unique differentiators which enable us to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India, eClerx Services Ltd. counts many Fortune 500 companies among its Top 20 clients. Having established itself as a trusted innovation partner with an exemplary track record of driving business results, the company has now set its sights on leveraging its expertise to expand into new markets and drive an even greater client impact.

Key developments, initiatives and recognitions

eClerx won a Silver at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards for 'Innovation in Human Resources Management, Planning Practice', making it the second consecutive year that the company's L&D practices have been recognised and awarded on this platform.

eClerx has been named "Partner of the Year 2024" by a leading global Media and Telecommunications company.

eClerx opened a delivery center in Lima, Peru to provide customer operations support.

About eClerx Services Ltd:

eClerx provides business process management, automation and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media entertainment, manufacturing, travel leisure and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs about 19,400 people across Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, Dubai, Thailand, UK and the USA. For more information, visit www.eclerx.com.

Disclaimer: Certain statements made in this release concerning our future growth prospects may be interpreted as forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in such forward looking statements. Investors are requested to use their discretion in relying on them. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250514802063/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations contact

Srinivasan Nadadhur

CFO

srinivasan.nadadhur@eclerx.com

Media contact

Prathibha Das

Head-Brand Corporate Marketing

Prathibha.das@eclerx.com