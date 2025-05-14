Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB.D) (TSX: AI.DB.F) (TSX: AI.DB.G) today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held in Toronto earlier today, each of the eight director nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 25, 2025 was elected as a director. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors of Atrium is set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Peter P. Cohos 8,808,256 97.78% 200,337 2.22% Robert H. DeGasperis 8,948,935 99.34% 59,658 0.66% Robert G. Goodall 8,972,263 99.60% 36,330 0.40% Andrew Grant 8,922,557 99.04% 86,036 0.96% Maurice (Maish) Kagan 8,965,899 99.53% 42,694 0.47% Nancy H.O. Lockhart 8,924,704 99.07% 83,889 0.93% Jennifer Scoffield 8,959,931 99.46% 48,662 0.54% Mark L. Silver 8,808,483 97.78% 200,110 2.22%

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedarplus.c a or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

