Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Operational and Financial Results

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced operational and financial results for the fiscal 2025 third quarter.

?Q3 2025 Highlights

Net revenue increased 32% to $18.5 million versus $14.0 million in Q3 fiscal 2024.

ADHD Portfolio (Adzenys XR-ODT ® and Cotempla XR-ODT ® ) net revenue increased 25% to $15.4 million versus $12.3 million in Q3 fiscal 2024.

Pediatric Portfolio (Karbinal ® ER, Poly-Vi-Flor ® and Tri-Vi-Flor ® ) net revenue increased 77% to $3.1 million versus $1.7 million in Q3 fiscal 2024.

Net income of $4.0 million, or $0.65 and $0.21 net income per share basic and diluted, respectively, compared to a net loss of $2.9 million, or $0.52 net loss per share basic and diluted in Q3 fiscal 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.9 million compared to $0.9 million in Q3 fiscal 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents were $18.2 million at March 31, 2025.

Management Discussion

"I am extremely pleased with the operating and financial performance Aytu achieved during the 2025 third fiscal quarter, resulting in strong revenue growth of 32% led by improvement in both our ADHD and Pediatric portfolios, and net income of $0.65 and $0.21 per share basic and diluted, respectively," noted Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu. "The multi-year, strategic realignment to focus on our profitable prescription pharmaceutical business and maximize the unique capabilities of our now streamlined organization is beginning to fully manifest in our financial performance."

"With the commercial prescription infrastructure near full optimization, we remain focused on leveraging our platform through the pursuit of additional in-licensed or acquired products that can utilize the capabilities of our CNS-focused sales team and the broader Aytu RxConnect patient access platform. The entire team is executing effectively as we drove 25% net revenue growth in the ADHD Portfolio and 77% growth in the Pediatric Portfolio, while also reducing companywide operating expenses by 13% year over year. Increasing revenues across the portfolio while streamlining operations and reducing OpEx is evidence of our plan starting to bear fruit and become more visible to our stockholders."

"With net income of $4.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million during the quarter, we utilized the opportunity to further improve the balance sheet through the continued pay down of our long-term loan with Eclipse, our senior lending partner, and other fixed payment arrangements. We remain focused on strengthening our balance sheet, seeking complementary product opportunities, and driving the business towards positive cash flows," Disbrow concluded.

Net Revenue by Portfolio

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 (in thousands) ADHD Portfolio $ 15,389 $ 12,326 Pediatric Portfolio 3,059 1,729 Other* 4 (30 ) Total net revenue $ 18,452 $ 14,025

*Other includes discontinued or deprioritized products.

Q3 2025 Financial Results

Net revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $18.5 million, compared to $14.0 million for the prior year.

The ADHD Portfolio (Adzenys XR-ODT® and Cotempla XR-ODT®) experienced a 25% increase in net revenue to $15.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to the prior year period. Sequentially, ADHD Portfolio net revenue increased 11% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2025. ADHD Portfolio growth was primarily driven by improvements in gross-to-nets through assertive management of our brands' economics as enabled through Aytu RxConnect.

The Pediatric Portfolio (Karbinal® ER, Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®) experienced a 77% increase in net revenue to $3.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to the prior year period. Sequentially, Pediatric Portfolio net revenue increased 27% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Pediatric Portfolio growth reflects the positive effects from the Company's recently implemented return-to-growth plan as well as an improvement in gross-to-nets.

Gross profit was $12.8 million, or 69% of net revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $10.4 million, or 74% of net revenue, in the same quarter last year. The decrease in gross profit percentage is primarily related to increased cost of sales in the Company's ADHD inventory. The inventory's higher cost resulted from the allocation of certain overhead costs associated with the Company's now closed Grand Prairie, Texas manufacturing facility, to a reduced amount of ADHD product being produced there. This situation occurred as the Company ramped up production at its contract manufacturer and concurrently decreased production at Grand Prairie, Texas. This higher cost inventory is expected to be liquidated in the coming quarters as the Company continues to sell these products through its distribution channels, resulting in a normalization of gross profit percentage.

Operating expenses, excluding amortization of intangible assets and restructuring costs, were $9.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $10.8 million in the prior year period. The decrease is primarily a result of continued cost reduction efforts and improved operational efficiencies as part of the Company's overall strategic realignment.

Income from operations was $2.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to loss from operations of $1.6 million in the prior year period. Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $0.1 million compared to net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax of $0.6 million in the year ago period. Discontinued operations pertain to the Consumer Health business which was successfully wound down and divested in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Net income during the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $4.0 million, or $0.65 and $0.21 net income per share basic and diluted, respectively, compared to a net loss of $2.9 million, or $0.52 net loss per share basic and diluted, in the prior year period. The fiscal 2025 third quarter results were impacted by $2.3 million of derivative warrant liabilities gain due primarily to the decrease in the Company's stock price, compared to a derivative warrant liabilities gain of $1.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $0.9 million in the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents were $18.2 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $20.4 million at December 31, 2024. The Company paid down a combined $2.5 million in long-term debt and other fixed payment arrangements during the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 for United States callers or +1 (973) 528-0011 for international callers and using the participant access code 314386.

Webcast Information: The webcast will be accessible live and archived at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2142/52282, and accessible on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.aytubio.com/ under Events & Presentations.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until May 28, 2025, at (877) 481-4010 for United States callers or +1 (919) 882-2331 for international callers and using replay access code 52282.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics. The Company's prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally written in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as "may," "will," "should," "forecast," "could," "expect," "suggest," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, are forward-looking statements. These statements are predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with: the Company's overall financial and operational performance, potential adverse changes to the Company's financial position or our business, the results of operations, strategy and plans, changes in capital markets and the ability of the Company to finance operations in the manner expected, risks relating to gaining market acceptance of our products, our partners performing their required activities, our anticipated future cash position, regulatory and compliance challenges and future events under current and potential future collaborations. We also refer you to (i) the risks described in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the other reports and documents we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.?

Footnote 1

Aytu uses the term adjusted EBITDA, which is a term not defined under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). The Company uses this term because it is a widely accepted financial indicator utilized to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance. The Company believes that presenting adjusted EBITDA by certain categories allows investors to evaluate the various performance of these categories. The Company's method of computation of adjusted EBITDA may or may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. We believe that net income (loss) is the performance measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP that is most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA. See below for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA.

Contacts for Investors

Ryan Selhorn, Chief Financial Officer

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

rselhorn@aytubio.com

Robert Blum or Roger Weiss

Lytham Partners

aytu@lythampartners.com

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net revenue $ 18,452 $ 14,025 Cost of sales 5,646 3,664 Gross profit 12,806 10,361 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 5,194 5,352 General and administrative 4,109 4,831 Research and development 162 611 Amortization of intangible assets 920 920 Restructuring costs - 244 Total operating expenses 10,385 11,958 Income (loss) from operations 2,421 (1,597 ) Other income, net 36 70 Interest expense (900 ) (1,257 ) Derivative warrant liabilities gain 2,261 1,017 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense 3,818 (1,767 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 122 (521 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 3,940 (2,288 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 54 (599 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,994 $ (2,887 ) Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 6,134,634 5,533,555 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 8,204,453 5,533,555 Net income (loss) per share: Basic - continuing operations $ 0.64 $ (0.41 ) Diluted - continuing operations $ 0.20 $ (0.41 ) Basic - discontinued operations, net of tax $ 0.01 $ (0.11 ) Diluted - discontinued operations, net of tax $ 0.01 $ (0.11 ) Basic - net income (loss) $ 0.65 $ (0.52 ) Diluted - net income (loss) $ 0.21 $ (0.52 )

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

March 31, June 30, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,173 $ 20,006 Accounts receivable, net 35,825 23,526 Inventories 11,058 12,141 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,456 5,097 Current assets of discontinued operations - 1,121 Total current assets 72,512 61,891 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 546 693 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,111 829 Intangible assets, net 48,711 52,453 Other non-current assets 1,321 2,185 Non-current assets of discontinued operations - 44 Total non-current assets 51,689 56,204 Total assets $ 124,201 $ 118,095 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,041 $ 10,314 Accrued liabilities 41,727 38,143 Revolving credit facility 10,028 2,395 Current portion of debt 1,857 1,857 Other current liabilities 5,053 8,962 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 557 Total current liabilities 70,706 62,228 Non-current liabilities: Debt, net of current portion 9,535 10,877 Derivative warrant liabilities 4,125 12,745 Other non-current liabilities 4,937 4,529 Total non-current liabilities 18,597 28,151 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $.0001; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, par value $.0001; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 6,170,162 and 5,972,638 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 348,614 347,688 Accumulated deficit (313,717 ) (319,973 ) Total stockholders' equity 34,898 27,716 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 124,201 $ 118,095

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 3,994 $ (2,887 ) Interest expense 900 1,257 Income tax (benefit) expense (122 ) 521 Depreciation and amortization 1,287 1,449 Stock-based compensation expense 139 699 Other income, net (36 ) (70 ) Derivative warrant liabilities gain (2,261 ) (1,017 ) Restructuring costs - 244 Pipeline research and development costs 96 136 Net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (54 ) 599 Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 3,943 $ 931

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Unaudited Fiscal 2024 Quarterly and Full Year Consolidated Statements of Operations Adjusted for Discontinued Operations

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 (as adjusted) Net revenue $ 14,593 $ 14,025 $ 18,748 $ 17,817 $ 65,183 Cost of sales 3,541 3,664 4,145 4,779 16,129 Gross profit 11,052 10,361 14,603 13,038 49,054 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 5,422 5,352 5,218 6,091 22,083 General and administrative 4,028 4,831 4,800 6,295 19,954 Research and development 1,042 611 521 595 2,769 Amortization of intangible assets 921 920 918 924 3,683 Restructuring costs 1,912 244 - - 2,156 Total operating expenses 13,325 11,958 11,457 13,905 50,645 (Loss) income from operations (2,273 ) (1,597 ) 3,146 (867 ) (1,591 ) Other income, net 120 70 96 584 870 Interest expense (1,253 ) (1,257 ) (1,266 ) (1,283 ) (5,059 ) Derivative warrant liabilities gain (loss) 1,463 1,017 (577 ) (5,907 ) (4,004 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (594 ) - - - (594 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax expense (2,537 ) (1,767 ) 1,399 (7,473 ) (10,378 ) Income tax expense (841 ) (521 ) (780 ) - (2,142 ) Net (loss) income from continuing operations (3,378 ) (2,288 ) 619 (7,473 ) (12,520 ) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,239 ) (599 ) (839 ) (647 ) (3,324 ) Net loss $ (4,617 ) $ (2,887 ) $ (220 ) $ (8,120 ) $ (15,844 )

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Unaudited Fiscal 2024 Reconciliation of Net Loss Adjusted for Discontinued Operations to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 (as adjusted) Net loss - GAAP $ (4,617 ) $ (2,887 ) $ (220 ) $ (8,120 ) $ (15,844 ) Interest expense 1,253 1,257 1,266 1,283 5,059 Income tax expense 841 521 780 - 2,142 Depreciation and amortization 1,398 1,449 1,510 1,553 5,910 Stock-based compensation expense 243 699 707 725 2,374 Other income, net (120 ) (70 ) (96 ) (584 ) (870 ) Derivative warrant liabilities (gain) loss (1,463 ) (1,017 ) 577 5,907 4,004 One-time transactions 150 - - 851 1,001 Restructuring costs 1,912 244 - - 2,156 Loss on extinguishment of debt 594 - - - 594 Pipeline research and development costs 599 136 96 152 983 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,239 599 839 647 3,324 Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 2,029 $ 931 $ 5,459 $ 2,414 $ 10,833

