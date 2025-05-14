Lightwave Logic Appoints Robert Blum as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Expansion of senior leadership team focused on accelerating commercial strategy

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) ("Lightwave Logic" or the "Company"), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds for AI clusters and datacenter optical connections, today announced the appointment of Robert Blum as its new Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, effective May 19, 2025.

Dr. Blum brings extensive direct industry expertise in silicon photonics, polymers, AI, and semiconductors, with a strong focus on customer acquisition and a demonstrated track record of accelerating revenue growth. He has over 20 years of experience in strategic marketing and sales. Dr. Blum was most recently the Head of Product Line Management in the Photonics Platforms Business at Applied Materials. Prior to Applied Materials, he was the Head of Silicon Photonics Strategy at Intel Corporation where he also held various marketing and business development roles.

In his role, Dr. Blum will be focused on expanding customer engagement and advancing the Company's go-to-market initiatives. He will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Yves LeMaitre.

"Robert's deep industry network and prior senior marketing and product roles at some of the largest semiconductor and silicon photonics companies in the world make him an ideal leader of our sales and customer support team," said Yves LeMaitre, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "We are confident that his capabilities and experience will accelerate our commercial initiatives and facilitate broader customer engagement for our unique EO polymers."

"Electro-optic polymers are going to play a critical role in ensuring that AI networks can scale in bandwidth and reach while optimizing power and latency requirements," added Dr. Blum. "I worked on electro-optic polymers during my Ph.D., and I'm tremendously excited to join a recognized leader in EO polymers at such a pivotal time for the company. I look forward to leveraging my experience in silicon photonics and optical components to accelerate the adoption of this groundbreaking material for the industry."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) www.lightwavelogic.com is a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor. The Company's high activity and high stability organic polymers allow it to create next-generation photonic EO devices that convert data from electrical signals into light/optical signals for applications in telecommunications, and for data transmission potentially used to support generative AI.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

