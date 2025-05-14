Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
14.05.2025 22:14 Uhr
Tortoise Capital Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions

Finanznachrichten News

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Tortoise Capital announced distributions declared by its closed-end funds.

Tortoise Capital closed-end funds distribution details are as follows:

Fund

Ticker

Distribution

Amount

Distribution

Frequency

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.

TYG

$0.365

Monthly

Tortoise Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

TEAF

$0.090

Monthly

TYG and TEAF monthly distributions are payable on June 30, 2025, July 31, 2025, and August 29, 2025, to shareholders of record on the respective dates of June 23, 2025, July 24, 2025, and August 22, 2025.

For book purposes, the source of distributions for TYG and TEAF is estimated to be approximately 0 to 10% ordinary income, with the remainder as return of capital.

About Tortoise Capital

With approximately $8.8 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2025, Tortoise Capital's record of investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise Capital believes it is well-

positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is under way. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is an SEC-registered fund manager that invests primarily in publicly traded companies in the energy and power infrastructure sectors-from production to transportation to distribution. For more information about Tortoise Capital, visit http://www.TortoiseAdvisors.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. and Tortoise Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Media Contacts

Craft & Capital
Chris Sullivan chris@craftandcapital.com
Rob Jesselson rob@craftandcapital.com

SOURCE: Tortoise Capital



