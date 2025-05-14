Sol-Ark Powers Ethiopia's First K-12 STEM School With Solar Energy

Off-Grid System Brings Light, Learning, and Lasting Impact to Birhan Highland Community

ALLEN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / In a groundbreaking partnership with Twende Solar and The Community Project: Ethiopia, U.S.-based solar energy systems manufacturer Sol-Ark has helped power a brighter future for students and families in Debre Birhan, Ethiopia, providing the solar inverter systems for the country's first public K-12 STEM academy.

Twende Installing Sol-Ark Hybrid Inverter for Wogagen

Twende works to install Sol-Ark's hybrid inverter to the solar energy system for the Wogagen STEM School.

Situated at over 9,000 feet in the highlands of Ethiopia, Wogagen School, meaning "The First Light of the Day", now runs on clean, reliable solar energy. For the first time, 280 students and their teachers have access to consistent power to operate projectors, computers, lab equipment, and vocational tools. With capacity to grow to over 1,000 students, Wogagen is lighting the path toward educational equity.

Building More Than a School: Creating a Solar-Powered Movement

The benefits go beyond the classroom. Evening power allows the school to host after-hours programs for the surrounding Chole Village, serving over 4,000 residents. In a region challenged by civil conflict and energy insecurity, the new solar infrastructure offers stability, security, and hope.

As part of a "Training of Trainers" program led by Ethiopian engineer Gizaw Tilaye, 16 instructors from regional polytechnic colleges are learning hands-on solar installation and maintenance on-site using Sol-Ark inverters and Rolls Battery systems. These educators will return to their regions equipped to train the next generation of solar technicians.

A Global Coalition, A Community-Led Vision

The initiative was designed with direct input from village elders, the mayor, and the Ministry of Education, ensuring long-term viability and community ownership. Other partners including Rolls Battery Engineering and Heliene, joined Sol-Ark in donating equipment and resources. The Wogagen campus also includes compost toilets, a bamboo nursery, a community farm, and a brick-making facility - all powered by the solar system that replaced a diesel generator and freed the community from the burden of fuel dependency.

Lighting the Way for Generations

To learn more about the Wogagen School project, visit www.sol-ark.com/about/sol-ark-cares/wogagen-school/

About Sol-Ark

Sol-Ark® is a recognized leader in intelligent energy solutions for residential and commercial applications. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across telecommunications, retail, big tech, and restaurant industries, Sol-Ark® has been solving complex energy challenges through innovation and advanced technology for over a decade. With a vast ecosystem of distributors, installers, EPC's, integrators, and battery manufacturers, Sol-Ark® is revolutionizing energy resilience for homes and businesses. For more information about Sol-Ark® and its energy storage solutions, visit www.sol-ark.com.

About Twende

Twende Solar is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to empowering under-resourced communities with renewable energy systems. Twende, meaning "let's go" in Swahili, is indicative of the organization's proactive capabilities and dedication to sustainable development worldwide. Operated and supported by solar PV industry professionals, Twende Solar bridges the gap between renewable energy experts and economically marginalized communities with a need for a reliable, affordable source of clean energy to power their work. Visit Twende Solar: https://twendesolar.org/

