Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2025 22:14 Uhr
0 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sol-Ark Powers Ethiopia's First K-12 STEM School With Solar Energy

Finanznachrichten News

Off-Grid System Brings Light, Learning, and Lasting Impact to Birhan Highland Community

ALLEN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / In a groundbreaking partnership with Twende Solar and The Community Project: Ethiopia, U.S.-based solar energy systems manufacturer Sol-Ark has helped power a brighter future for students and families in Debre Birhan, Ethiopia, providing the solar inverter systems for the country's first public K-12 STEM academy.

Twende Installing Sol-Ark Hybrid Inverter for Wogagen

Twende Installing Sol-Ark Hybrid Inverter for Wogagen
Twende works to install Sol-Ark's hybrid inverter to the solar energy system for the Wogagen STEM School.

Situated at over 9,000 feet in the highlands of Ethiopia, Wogagen School, meaning "The First Light of the Day", now runs on clean, reliable solar energy. For the first time, 280 students and their teachers have access to consistent power to operate projectors, computers, lab equipment, and vocational tools. With capacity to grow to over 1,000 students, Wogagen is lighting the path toward educational equity.

Building More Than a School: Creating a Solar-Powered Movement
The benefits go beyond the classroom. Evening power allows the school to host after-hours programs for the surrounding Chole Village, serving over 4,000 residents. In a region challenged by civil conflict and energy insecurity, the new solar infrastructure offers stability, security, and hope.

As part of a "Training of Trainers" program led by Ethiopian engineer Gizaw Tilaye, 16 instructors from regional polytechnic colleges are learning hands-on solar installation and maintenance on-site using Sol-Ark inverters and Rolls Battery systems. These educators will return to their regions equipped to train the next generation of solar technicians.

A Global Coalition, A Community-Led Vision
The initiative was designed with direct input from village elders, the mayor, and the Ministry of Education, ensuring long-term viability and community ownership. Other partners including Rolls Battery Engineering and Heliene, joined Sol-Ark in donating equipment and resources. The Wogagen campus also includes compost toilets, a bamboo nursery, a community farm, and a brick-making facility - all powered by the solar system that replaced a diesel generator and freed the community from the burden of fuel dependency.

Lighting the Way for Generations
To learn more about the Wogagen School project, visit www.sol-ark.com/about/sol-ark-cares/wogagen-school/

About Sol-Ark

Sol-Ark® is a recognized leader in intelligent energy solutions for residential and commercial applications. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across telecommunications, retail, big tech, and restaurant industries, Sol-Ark® has been solving complex energy challenges through innovation and advanced technology for over a decade. With a vast ecosystem of distributors, installers, EPC's, integrators, and battery manufacturers, Sol-Ark® is revolutionizing energy resilience for homes and businesses. For more information about Sol-Ark® and its energy storage solutions, visit www.sol-ark.com.

About Twende

Twende Solar is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to empowering under-resourced communities with renewable energy systems. Twende, meaning "let's go" in Swahili, is indicative of the organization's proactive capabilities and dedication to sustainable development worldwide. Operated and supported by solar PV industry professionals, Twende Solar bridges the gap between renewable energy experts and economically marginalized communities with a need for a reliable, affordable source of clean energy to power their work. Visit Twende Solar: https://twendesolar.org/

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/1083946401/fb2ecdb8a5

Contact Information

Anthony Verre
Corporate Marketing Leader
tony.verre@sol-ark.com
(972) 575-8875

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/1083946401/fb2ecdb8a5

.

SOURCE: Sol-Ark



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/sol-ark-powers-ethiopias-first-k-12-stem-school-with-solar-energy-1027952

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.