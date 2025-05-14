DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for severe ischemic diseases, announced today a poster presentation of the safety and clinical outcomes for ReMEDy2 study, the planned pivotal phase 2/3 trial of DM199 in AIS patients, at the 11th European Stroke Organisation Conference ESOC 2025 being held in Helsinki, Finland from May 21-23, 2025. For information about the event, visit: https://eso-stroke.org/esoc2025/.

The DiaMedica poster is:

Poster Title: "Assessing Safety and Clinical Outcomes of Rinvecalinase Alfa (DM199) in Acute Ischemic Stroke Patients Pre-treated with Intravenous Thrombolytics Only"

The poster is P-704. On Thursday May 22, 2025, John J. Volpi, MD, ReMEDy2 trial Scientific Advisory Board Member, will be present to answer questions about the poster. Following the session, a reprint of the poster will be accessible from DiaMedica's website at: https://www.diamedica.com/investors/events-presentations.

DiaMedica will also be exhibiting at the conference located in the exhibition hall at booth D4.1.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious ischemic diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke and preeclampsia. DiaMedica's lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company's website at www.diamedica.com.

