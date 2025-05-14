Anzeige
Country Comedian Danae Hays Extends Her Wildly Successful the First Time Tour, Announces Fall Dates

Finanznachrichten News

Tickets On Sale Friday, May 16 at 12pm Local Time Following Artist and Venue Presales

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Comedian, actress and content creator with over 2 billion cumulative views, DANAE HAYS, extends her wildly popular THE FIRST TIME TOUR, announcing new fall dates. Tickets will be on sale to the general public on Friday, May 16 at 12pm local time following both artist and venue presales on Thursday, May 15. For more information visit danaehays.com.

Danae Hays The First Time Tour Admat

Danae Hays The First Time Tour Admat
Image of comedian Danae Hays with a list of her fall 2025 tour dates

In March 2025, the breakout star who was "born to entertain" (CountryNow), made her Grand Ole Opry debut. This came on the heels of a whirlwind 2024 which included being honored by the The Hollywood Reporter as part of their inaugural list, "Next Gen Creators 2024: 15 Rising Influencers Who Are Taking Social by Storm." Hays, who's won the hearts of nearly 5 million social followers and over 100 million likes on TikTok with her cast of zany southern characters and comedy country songs, has found fans in several of country music's biggest names, including Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Luke Bryan, and Lainey Wilson.

In addition to captivating audiences on the road, the country-comedy singer has released a slew of viral tracks including Rode Hard" which peaked No. 6 on the Global iTunes Charts, No. 8 on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales, No. 22 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales, and landed Hays at No. 34 on Billboard's Emerging Artists. Her most popular track to date, "Dick In My Nightstand," quickly garnered millions of views on social media and on digital streaming platforms. Other releases include unconventional track "Broken Condoms," "If These Walls Could Talk," and most recently "Dick For A Day." She is slated to roll out more music throughout 2025.

THE FIRST TIME TOUR Dates:

9/5 - Community Theatre - Kelowna, BC

9/6 - Vancouver Playhouse - Vancouver, BC

9/12 - Fargo Theatre - Fargo, ND

9/13 - Pantages - Minneapolis, MN

9/19 - Ellis Theatre - Jackson, MS

9/20 - Saenger Theatre - Pensacola, FL

9/26 - Lexington Opera House - Lexington, KY

9/27 - Victory Theatre - Evansville, IN

10/3 - Hoyt Sherman Place - Des Moines, IA

10/4 - TempleLive - Peoria, IL

10/10 - Live! Event Center/Live! Casino & Hotel - Bossier City, LA

10/11 - XCITE Center/Parx Casino - Bensalem, PA

10/17 - Fox Theatre - Spokane, WA

10/18 - Rialto Theatre - Tacoma, WA

10/24 - Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA

10/25 - Curran Theatre - San Francisco, CA

11/8 - The Admiral Theatre - Omaha, NE

11/14 - Hawaii Theatre - Honolulu, HI

11/22 - Capitol Turnaround - Washington, DC

11/28 - North Charleston PAC - Charleston, SC

11/29 - Macon City Auditorium - Macon, GA

To learn more about Danae Hays and for more information on her tour visit DanaeHays.com, TikTok and Instagram.

Contact Information
Elise Anderson
Publicist
elise@elicitypr.com
(615) 946-6055

.

SOURCE: Danae Hays



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/country-comedian-danae-hays-extends-her-wildly-successful-the-firs-1027962

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
