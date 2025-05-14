Lucara Diamond Corp.: LUCARA ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq FNGM: LUC) PDF Version

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") held its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders in Vancouver, British Columbia today. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

Board Members

Shareholders elected the following 7 board members with shareholders represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:

Director Votes For % Votes

For Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld Sheila Colman 213,490,012 97.42 % 5,654,091 2.58 % Paul Conibear 210,425,965 96.02 % 8,718,138 3.98 % Ian Gibbs 204,915,863 93.51 % 14,228,240 6.49 % Melissa Harmon 218,303,590 99.62 % 840,513 0.38 % William Lamb 203,397,940 92.82 % 15,746,163 7.18 % Adam Lundin 212,855,865 97.13 % 6,288,238 2.87 % Peter J. O'Callaghan 199,391,563 90.99 % 19,752,540 9.01 %

The Company would like to acknowledge the contributions of Dave Dicaire, who did not stand for re-election as a Director of the Company, having taken up a full-time executive management position on a major international mining project.

Paul Conibear, Chair of the Board, said, "Dave has been an invaluable member of the Board for many years, and on behalf of the Company, shareholders and my fellow Board members, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to Dave for his guidance and contribution to the Company and its Underground Project, critical to the Company's future".

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Lucara's auditors with 98.22% of votes cast in favour and 1.78% of votes were withheld on such re-appointment.

Ordinary Resolutions to approve certain amendments to the Company's share unit plan

Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to approve certain amendments to the Company's share unit plan (the "Share Unit Plan"), including an increase of the maximum number of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") reserved for issuance under the Share Unit Plan to a fixed maximum aggregate of 22,000,000. This resolution passed with 96.00% of votes cast in favour and 4% of votes against such resolution.

Ordinary Resolutions to approve certain amendments to the Company's deferred share unit plan

Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to approve certain amendments to the Company's deferred share unit plan (the "DSU Plan"), including an increase of the maximum number of Common Shares reserved for issuance under the DSU Plan to a fixed maximum aggregate of 8,000,000. This resolution passed with 99.60% of votes cast in favour and 0.40% of votes against such resolution.

Ordinary Resolutions to approve certain amendments to the Company's stock option plan

Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to approve certain amendments to the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan"), including, among other things, an increase of the maximum number of Common Shares reserved for issuance under the Option Plan to a fixed maximum aggregate of 15,000,000. This resolution passed with 94.70% of votes cast in favour and 5.30% of votes against such resolution.

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Management's approach to executive compensation, also disclosed in Lucara's management proxy circular dated April 8, 2025, was approved with 81.89% of votes cast in favour and 18.11% of votes against such advisory resolution.

Following the meeting, Paul Conibear will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

On behalf of the Board,

William Lamb

President and Chief Executive Officer

