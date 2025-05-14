Kidoz Inc.: Kidoz Welcomes Strengthened COPPA Rule as a Win for Families and Safe Compliant Advertising

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KDOZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market-leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net), the Kidoz Publisher SDK and the Kidoz Privacy Shield, applauds the Federal Trade Commission's ("FTC") updated Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA), which takes effect June 23, 2025. The updated rule brings clarity and modernization to the regulatory framework that was originally conceived for a world without apps or streaming.

The updated COPPA rule has a number of important implications to Kidoz including the confirmation of contextual targeting as a safe and viable way to advertising to children. The FTC also released important updates on audience definitions and enforcement.

"The FTC update doesn't just modernize COPPA, it sets an enforceable bar for compliance and transparency in kids' digital experiences," said Jason Williams, CEO of Kidoz. "The Kidoz mission it to create a safe global advertising ecosystem based on the principle of privacy and we're proud to offer brands, developers, and families a compliant and high-performance solution. Kidoz technology is certified under PRIVO's FTC approved COPPA Safe Harbor and has been awarded PRIVO's GDPRkids Privacy Assured Shield."

"Kidoz builds privacy first advertising infrastructure based on the foundation of strict COPPA compliance with zero use of behavioral or personal data. The FTC's COPPA update reinforces the privacy requirements that exactly align with our long-standing practices."

According to Claire Quinn, PRIVO's CPO, the Rule update brings new requirements for consent in relation to advertising practices. "The FTC has clarified the requirements around consent for advertising to children. Kidoz provides a compliant solution for engaging with children that allows apps to generate revenue without harms and risks to younger users. It's a much needed solution that promotes a healthier ecosystem for kids and families."

Key FTC Updates to the COPPA Rule in relation to Kidoz:

Increased Importance of Age Screening for Mixed-Audience Publishers The new rule formalizes how platforms must handle "mixed audience" classifications, requiring neutral age screening before collecting any personal data. Kidoz will have the opportunity to grow with new partners who begin to segment their traffic with age gates. Confirmation of Contextual Ads as a Viable, Compliant Model The FTC reaffirmed that contextual advertising remains permissible without parental consent, as long as no other personal identifiers are collected. Kidoz contextual-only targeting technology is confirmed as compliant. Enhanced Oversight of Safe Harbor Programs The FTC has introduced requirements for Safe Harbor programs to disclose their membership lists and report additional information to the FTC. The rule also closes loopholes in how audience targeting and consent responsibilities are defined - particularly around actual knowledge and data minimization. Kidoz's non-compliant competitors will be at greater risk of detection. Heightened Scrutiny of Data Partner Integrations Although not directly targeted, the FTC emphasized responsibility for data shared with third parties, including ad tech partners. Kidoz operates with complete data transparently and encourages all partners to scrutinize the data connections for potential COPPA infractions.

About Kidoz Inc.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KDOZ) (www.kidoz.net) is a global AdTech software company and the developer of the Kidoz Safe Ad Network, delivering privacy-first, high-performance mobile advertising for children, teens, and families, whose mission is to keep children safe in the complex digital advertising ecosystem. Through its proprietary Kidoz SDK, Privacy Shield, and advanced contextual targeting tools, Kidoz enables safe, compliant ad experiences that adhere to COPPA, GDPR-K, and global standards, without using location or personally identifiable information data tracking commonly used in digital advertising.

The Kidoz platform helps app developers monetize their apps with safe and relevant ads, while uniting brands and families in a compliant mobile ecosystem. Google-certified and Apple-approved, the Kidoz network reaches hundreds of millions of users monthly, and is trusted by leading brands including Mattel, LEGO, Disney, and Kraft. Kidoz offers both managed and programmatic media solutions, including SSP, DSP, and Ad Exchange capabilities and provides a platform for mobile app publishers to monetize their active users through display, rich media, and video ads. Trusted by top brands and developers, Kidoz runs campaigns in over 60 countries and generates the majority of its revenue from AdTech advertising.

The Company also operates Prado, its wholly owned over-13 division. For brands, Prado enables scaled access with high quality inventory and audience engagement across teens, families, and general audiences.

