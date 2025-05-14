Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
14.05.25 | 16:36
27,220 Euro
-0,62 % -0,170
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,18027,27014.05.
27,18027,28014.05.
PR Newswire
14.05.2025 23:36 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT completes sale of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services

Finanznachrichten News
  • The sale resulted in gross proceeds of c. USD126 million

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of the funds known as EQT Infrastructure III and EQT Infrastructure IV ("EQT") is pleased to announce the completion of the sale (the "Sale") of c. 3.2 million shares of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS) (the "Company") for gross proceeds of c. USD116 million. The Sale was made on May 12, 2025, pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as the broker for the Sale. Concurrently with the closing of the Sale, the Company repurchased c. 278,000 shares of its common stock from EQT in a private transaction for gross proceeds of c. USD10 million. Following these transactions, EQT now holds c. 31.3 million shares of the Company's common stock.

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-completes-sale-of-common-stock-of-kodiak-gas-services,c4150756

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4150756/3450386.pdf

Press Release, EQT Infrastrucure III and EQT Infrastructure IV, Kodiak,140525

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-completes-sale-of-common-stock-of-kodiak-gas-services-302455877.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.