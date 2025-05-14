Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - Leon's Furniture Limited (TSX: LNF) ("LFL" or the "Company"), today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the Management Information Circular dated February 25, 2025, were elected as directors of Leon's Furniture Limited. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders, which took place on May 8, 2025, in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out at the bottom of this press release.

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Terrence T. Leon 50,461,130 93.46% 3,530,924 6.54% Edward F. Leon 51,181,005 94.79% 2,811,069 5.21% Lewis M. Leon 51,733,308 95.82% 2,258,766 4.18% Joseph M. Leon 53,723,622 99.50% 268,952 0.50% Alan J. Lenczner K.C. 51,281,935 94.98% 2,710,139 5.02% Mary Ann Leon 52,291,950 96.91% 1,670,124 3.09% Frank Gagliano 53,118,204 98.38% 873,870 1.62% The Hon. Lisa Raitt, P.C 53,747,002 99.55% 245,072 0.45%

Final results on all matters voted at the Annual Meeting held on May 8, 2025, will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 298 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates six websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com, furniture.ca, midnorthern.com, transglobalservice.com and appliancecanada.com.

