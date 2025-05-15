Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

Highlights for the Quarter ended March 31, 2025:

Management and advisory fee revenue of $18.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 58% over the first quarter of 2024

Net income attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation of $22.8 million, or $1.23 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2025

Assets under management ("AUM") grew to $10.8 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 54% from March 31, 2024 and 10% from December 31, 2024

Board of Directors declares a $0.056 per share dividend

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (the "Company" or "HKHC") (OTC PINK:HKHC) reported financial results for its first quarter of 2025.

The Company's management and advisory fee revenue grew during the quarter resulting from increases in AUM in its separately managed accounts, ETFs, mutual funds and proprietary funds. The increases in AUM across many of these platforms were largely driven by the increase in the market value of Texas Pacific Land Corporation ("TPL"), which increased 20% during the quarter, and was partially offset by Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ("GBTC"), which decreased 10% during the quarter. The Company has also experienced net cash inflows into the various products and strategies and has increased its customer accounts during the quarter.

The Company's revenue increases were predominantly offset by a variety of higher operating expenses, including higher commissions and higher distribution costs, which are premised on the higher revenues and AUM of the Company. Also, as a result of the August 2024 merger with Scott's Liquid Gold Inc., the first quarter included $1.2 million of various operating expenses with no comparable amounts in the first quarter of 2024.

The Company, and our clients, benefited from $73.2 million of investment income held within the Company's consolidated investment products. Our client's interests in these amounts are reflected in the redeemable noncontrolling interests, which were $59.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

The Company also benefited from gains of $19.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from its investment and equity interest holdings. These gains were partially offset by the unrealized losses of $6.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from its digital asset holdings.

The Company collected the $51.7 million of incentive fees recorded during the fourth quarter of 2024 partially in cash and partially through the transfer of securities. Approximately $16 million of the transferred securities were used to make an additional equity investment of $11.0 million in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets, LLC, an other investment, and to reduce amounts payable to FRMO, a related party, resulting from multiple quarters in arrears pursuant to its 4.2% revenue share agreement.

On May 13, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.056 per share, payable on June 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 26, 2025.

Conference Call

Murray Stahl, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Herndon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 4:15 pm EDT. You may register for the conference call by clicking on the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3119751441411856480

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 As Restated Revenue: Management and advisory fees $ 18,908 $ 11,992 Other income and fees 893 139 Total revenue 19,801 12,131 Operating expenses: Compensation, related employee benefits, and cost of goods sold 9,567 6,346 Sales, distribution and marketing 4,457 2,190 Depreciation and amortization 499 460 General and administrative expenses 2,878 2,642 Expenses of consolidated investment products 1,095 564 Total operating expenses 18,496 12,202 Operating income (loss) 1,305 (71 ) Other income (expense): Equity earnings, net 3,051 520 Interest and dividends 491 189 Other income (expense) (51 ) (127 ) Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net 70,267 271,900 Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products 2,904 3,825 Unrealized (loss) gain on digital assets, net (1,779 ) 4,183 Realized gain on investments, net 2,199 192 Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net 13,734 4,679 Total other income (expense), net 90,816 285,361 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 92,121 285,290 Income tax (expense) benefit (10,284 ) (1,244 ) Net income $ 81,837 $ 284,046 Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (58,996 ) (243,205 ) Net income attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation $ 22,841 $ 40,841 Basic and diluted net income per common shares: Net income $ 1.23 $ 2.27 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 18,635 17,984

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(in thousands)

March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,872 $ 14,446 Fees receivable, net 7,513 8,670 Investments, at fair value 105,342 91,435 Assets of consolidated investment products Cash and cash equivalents 29,531 44,306 Investments, at fair value 1,746,863 1,746,850 Other assets 33,399 19,247 Other investments 28,276 13,443 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,612 5,105 Property and equipment, net 88 99 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,212 2,352 Due from affiliates - 27 Digital assets 11,474 13,240 Intangible assets, net 44,042 44,531 Goodwill 24,425 24,425 Total assets $ 2,072,649 $ 2,028,176 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 15,248 $ 22,011 Accrued third party distribution expenses 690 6,522 Deferred revenue 237 222 Liabilities of consolidated investment products Accounts payable and accrued expenses 10,924 1,486 Other liabilities 3,606 2,793 Deferred tax liability, net 99,083 95,683 Due to affiliates 7,870 11,597 Operating lease liability 6,748 7,379 Total liabilities 144,406 147,693 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,567,225 1,540,312 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock; $0.10 par value, authorized 50,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,635 shares, net of treasury stock; 1 share at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,864 1,864 Additional paid-in capital 39,243 39,243 Retained earnings 319,911 299,064 Total shareholders' equity 361,018 340,171 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 2,072,649 $ 2,028,176

Additional Information about our performance

The Company consolidates certain proprietary funds in order for the consolidated financial statements to conform with generally accepted accounting principles. As a result, the assets and liabilities of the applicable consolidated funds is presented on the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. Additionally, an amount that represents the Company's clients' interests in these consolidated proprietary funds will be presented as redeemable noncontrolling interests on the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. The investment income (losses), other income (losses) and the expenses of the consolidated investment products will be presented within the Company's consolidated statements of operations. Additionally, an amount that represents the net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests as well as the net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation will be presented on the Company's consolidated statement of operations.

Consolidated Investment Products ("CIPs") consist of certain private proprietary investment funds which are sponsored by the Company. The Company has no right to the CIPs' assets, other than its direct equity investments in them and investment management and other fees earned from them. The liabilities of the CIPs have no recourse to the Company's assets beyond the level of its direct investment, therefore the Company bears no other risks associated with the CIPs' liabilities.

As indicated in the additional information presented in the tables below there are several notable presentational differences as a result of the consolidation of the CIPs:

Management and advisory fees, including incentive fees, from CIPs are eliminated from consolidated revenues. Accordingly, our presentation without the CIPs reflects an increased revenue growth to $21.1 million, a 52% increase from the first quarter of 2024.

The equity in earnings of proprietary funds which results primarily from CIPs are eliminated from the consolidated presentation as that activity is included within the investment results of the CIPs. Accordingly, our presentation without the CIPs reflects an increased level of equity earnings that presents an increase in the value of our holdings within the CIPs.

Stockholders' equity and net income attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation are not impacted by the consolidation process.

The Statement of Financial Condition without the consolidation of proprietary funds presents lower total assets as a result of excluding the total assets held by the CIPs as well as the associated redeemable noncontrolling interests, which represents our clients' interests in these funds. A portion of the total assets held by proprietary funds continues to relate to economic interests held by Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation, which is reflected in Other Investments in the presentation below, which increased $25.6 million during the first quarter of 2025 due to our additional investment of $11.0 million to Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets, LLC as well as the performance of the CIPs.

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION

Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

(without consolidation of proprietary funds) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue: Management and advisory fees $ 21,145 $ 13,916 Other income and fees 893 139 Total revenue 22,038 14,055 Operating expenses: Compensation, related employee benefits, and cost of goods sold 9,567 6,346 Sales, distribution and marketing 4,457 2,190 Depreciation and amortization 499 460 General and administrative expenses 2,914 2,660 Expenses of consolidated investment products - - Total operating expenses 17,437 11,656 Operating income 4,601 2,399 Other income (expense): Equity in earnings of proprietary funds, net 13,930 30,570 Interest and dividends 491 189 Other income (expense) (51 ) (127 ) Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net - - Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products - - Unrealized (loss) gain on digital assets, net (1,779 ) 4,183 Realized gain on investments, net 2,199 192 Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net 13,734 4,679 Total other income (expense), net 28,524 39,686 Income before provision for income taxes 33,125 42,085 Income tax (expense) benefit (10,284 ) (1,244 ) Net income $ 22,841 $ 40,841 Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests - - Net income Attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation $ 22,841 $ 40,841 Basic and diluted net income per common shares: Net income $ 1.23 $ 2.27 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 18,635 17,984

Three months ended March 31, 2025 Consolidated Company Entities Consolidated Investment Products Eliminations Consolidated Revenue: Management and advisory fees $ 21,145 $ - $ (2,237 ) $ 18,908 Other income and fees 893 - - 893 Total revenue 22,038 - (2,237 ) 19,801 Operating expenses: Compensation, related employee benefits, and cost of goods sold 9,567 - - 9,567 Sales, distribution and marketing 4,457 - - 4,457 Depreciation and amortization 499 - - 499 General and administrative expenses 2,914 - (36 ) 2,878 Expenses of consolidated investment products - 1,059 36 1,095 Total operating expenses 17,437 1,059 - 18,496 Operating income 4,601 (1,059 ) (2,237 ) 1,305 Other income (expense): Equity in earnings of proprietary funds, net 13,930 - (10,879 ) 3,051 Interest and dividends 491 - - 491 Other income (expense) (51 ) - - (51 ) Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net - 70,267 - 70,267 Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products - 2,904 - 2,904 Unrealized (loss) gain on digital assets, net (1,779 ) - - (1,779 ) Realized gain on investments, net 2,199 - - 2,199 Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net 13,734 - - 13,734 Total other income (expense), net 28,524 73,171 (10,879 ) 90,816 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 33,125 72,112 (13,116 ) 92,121 Income tax (expense) benefit (10,284 ) - - (10,284 ) Net income (loss) $ 22,841 $ 72,112 $ (13,116 ) $ 81,837 Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests - (61,154 ) 2,158 (58,996 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation $ 22,841 $ 10,958 $ (10,958 ) $ 22,841

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION

Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

(without consolidation of proprietary funds) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,872 $ 14,446 Fees receivable 9,320 59,047 Investments, at fair value 105,342 91,435 Assets of consolidated investment products Cash and cash equivalents - - Investments, at fair value - - Other assets - - Other Investments 254,500 228,870 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,612 5,105 Property and equipment, net 88 99 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,212 2,353 Due from affiliates 7 34 Digital assets 11,474 13,240 Intangible assets, net 44,042 44,531 Goodwill 24,425 24,425 Total Assets $ 490,894 $ 483,585 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 15,248 $ 22,011 Accrued third party distribution expenses 690 6,522 Deferred revenue 237 222 Liabilities of consolidated investment products Accounts payable and accrued expenses - - Other liabilities - - Deferred tax liability, net 99,083 95,683 Due to affiliates 7,870 11,597 Operating lease liability 6,748 7,379 Total Liabilities 129,876 143,414 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests - - Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock; $0.10 par value, authorized 50,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,635 shares, net of treasury stock; 1 share at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,864 1,864 Additional paid-in capital 39,243 39,243 Retained earnings 319,911 299,064 Total Shareholders' Equity 361,018 340,171 Total Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity $ 490,894 $ 483,585

March 31, 2025 Consolidated Company Entities Consolidated Investment Products Eliminations Consolidated Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,872 $ - $ - $ 34,872 Fees receivable 9,320 - (1,807 ) 7,513 Investments, at fair value 105,342 - - 105,342 Assets of consolidated investment products - - - Cash and cash equivalents - 29,531 - 29,531 Investments, at fair value - 1,746,863 - 1,746,863 Other assets - 33,399 - 33,399 Other investments 254,500 - (226,224 ) 28,276 Digital assets 11,474 - - 11,474 Intangible assets, net 44,042 - - 44,042 Goodwill 24,425 - - 24,425 Other assets 6,919 - (7 ) 6,912 Total assets $ 490,894 $ 1,809,793 $ (228,038 ) $ 2,072,649 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 15,248 $ - $ - $ 15,248 Accrued third party distribution expenses 690 - - 690 Deferred revenue 237 - - 237 Liabilities of consolidated investment products - - - Accounts payable and accrued expenses - 12,737 (1,813 ) 10,924 Due to affiliates - - - - Other liabilities - 3,606 - 3,606 Deferred tax liability, net 99,083 - - 99,083 Due to affiliates 7,870 - - 7,870 Operating lease liability 6,748 - - 6,748 Total liabilities 129,876 16,343 (1,813 ) 144,406 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,606,801 (39,576 ) 1,567,225 Equity interests 361,018 186,649 (186,649 ) 361,018 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 490,894 $ 1,809,793 $ (228,038 ) $ 2,072,649

Non-GAAP Measures

In discussing financial results, the Company presented tables without the consolidation of certain proprietary funds which is not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We use this non-GAAP financial measure internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including evaluating our overall performance and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting this non-GAAP financial measure provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating costs and their trends, and provides additional transparency on how we evaluate our financial condition and results of operations. We also believe presenting this measure allows investors to view our financial condition and results of operations using the same measure that we use in evaluating our performance and trends.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "assumptions," "target," "guidance," "strategy," "outlook," "plans," "projection," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe", "potential," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, or results. All forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, conditions, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events or circumstances to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except as required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that we may make in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTCM Pink: HKHC) primarily offers investment advisory services through its subsidiary Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC ("HKAM"), a registered investment adviser. HKAM provides independent proprietary research and investment advisory services for mainly long-only and alternative value-based investing strategies. The firm also obtained a portfolio of consumer products, which are marketed and distributed in the retail marketplace, as a result of its August 2024 merger with Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. The firm's offices are located in New York City, White Plains, New York, and Summit, New Jersey. For more information, please visit http://www.hkholdingco.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@hkholdingco.com

