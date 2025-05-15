Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2025 00:02 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

Finanznachrichten News

Highlights for the Quarter ended March 31, 2025:

  • Management and advisory fee revenue of $18.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 58% over the first quarter of 2024

  • Net income attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation of $22.8 million, or $1.23 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2025

  • Assets under management ("AUM") grew to $10.8 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 54% from March 31, 2024 and 10% from December 31, 2024

  • Board of Directors declares a $0.056 per share dividend

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (the "Company" or "HKHC") (OTC PINK:HKHC) reported financial results for its first quarter of 2025.

The Company's management and advisory fee revenue grew during the quarter resulting from increases in AUM in its separately managed accounts, ETFs, mutual funds and proprietary funds. The increases in AUM across many of these platforms were largely driven by the increase in the market value of Texas Pacific Land Corporation ("TPL"), which increased 20% during the quarter, and was partially offset by Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ("GBTC"), which decreased 10% during the quarter. The Company has also experienced net cash inflows into the various products and strategies and has increased its customer accounts during the quarter.

The Company's revenue increases were predominantly offset by a variety of higher operating expenses, including higher commissions and higher distribution costs, which are premised on the higher revenues and AUM of the Company. Also, as a result of the August 2024 merger with Scott's Liquid Gold Inc., the first quarter included $1.2 million of various operating expenses with no comparable amounts in the first quarter of 2024.

The Company, and our clients, benefited from $73.2 million of investment income held within the Company's consolidated investment products. Our client's interests in these amounts are reflected in the redeemable noncontrolling interests, which were $59.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

The Company also benefited from gains of $19.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from its investment and equity interest holdings. These gains were partially offset by the unrealized losses of $6.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from its digital asset holdings.

The Company collected the $51.7 million of incentive fees recorded during the fourth quarter of 2024 partially in cash and partially through the transfer of securities. Approximately $16 million of the transferred securities were used to make an additional equity investment of $11.0 million in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets, LLC, an other investment, and to reduce amounts payable to FRMO, a related party, resulting from multiple quarters in arrears pursuant to its 4.2% revenue share agreement.

On May 13, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.056 per share, payable on June 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 26, 2025.

Conference Call

Murray Stahl, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Herndon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 4:15 pm EDT. You may register for the conference call by clicking on the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3119751441411856480

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

As Restated

Revenue:

Management and advisory fees

$

18,908

$

11,992

Other income and fees

893

139

Total revenue

19,801

12,131

Operating expenses:

Compensation, related employee benefits, and cost of goods sold

9,567

6,346

Sales, distribution and marketing

4,457

2,190

Depreciation and amortization

499

460

General and administrative expenses

2,878

2,642

Expenses of consolidated investment products

1,095

564

Total operating expenses

18,496

12,202

Operating income (loss)

1,305

(71

)

Other income (expense):

Equity earnings, net

3,051

520

Interest and dividends

491

189

Other income (expense)

(51

)

(127

)

Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net

70,267

271,900

Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products

2,904

3,825

Unrealized (loss) gain on digital assets, net

(1,779

)

4,183

Realized gain on investments, net

2,199

192

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net

13,734

4,679

Total other income (expense), net

90,816

285,361

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

92,121

285,290

Income tax (expense) benefit

(10,284

)

(1,244

)

Net income

$

81,837

$

284,046

Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

(58,996

)

(243,205

)

Net income attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

$

22,841

$

40,841

Basic and diluted net income per common shares:

Net income

$

1.23

$

2.27

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

18,635

17,984

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(in thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

34,872

$

14,446

Fees receivable, net

7,513

8,670

Investments, at fair value

105,342

91,435

Assets of consolidated investment products

Cash and cash equivalents

29,531

44,306

Investments, at fair value

1,746,863

1,746,850

Other assets

33,399

19,247

Other investments

28,276

13,443

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,612

5,105

Property and equipment, net

88

99

Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,212

2,352

Due from affiliates

-

27

Digital assets

11,474

13,240

Intangible assets, net

44,042

44,531

Goodwill

24,425

24,425

Total assets

$

2,072,649

$

2,028,176

Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

$

15,248

$

22,011

Accrued third party distribution expenses

690

6,522

Deferred revenue

237

222

Liabilities of consolidated investment products

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

10,924

1,486

Other liabilities

3,606

2,793

Deferred tax liability, net

99,083

95,683

Due to affiliates

7,870

11,597

Operating lease liability

6,748

7,379

Total liabilities

144,406

147,693

Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

1,567,225

1,540,312

Shareholders' equity

Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock; $0.10 par value, authorized 50,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,635 shares, net of treasury stock; 1 share at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

1,864

1,864

Additional paid-in capital

39,243

39,243

Retained earnings

319,911

299,064

Total shareholders' equity

361,018

340,171

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity

$

2,072,649

$

2,028,176

Additional Information about our performance

The Company consolidates certain proprietary funds in order for the consolidated financial statements to conform with generally accepted accounting principles. As a result, the assets and liabilities of the applicable consolidated funds is presented on the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. Additionally, an amount that represents the Company's clients' interests in these consolidated proprietary funds will be presented as redeemable noncontrolling interests on the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. The investment income (losses), other income (losses) and the expenses of the consolidated investment products will be presented within the Company's consolidated statements of operations. Additionally, an amount that represents the net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests as well as the net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation will be presented on the Company's consolidated statement of operations.

Consolidated Investment Products ("CIPs") consist of certain private proprietary investment funds which are sponsored by the Company. The Company has no right to the CIPs' assets, other than its direct equity investments in them and investment management and other fees earned from them. The liabilities of the CIPs have no recourse to the Company's assets beyond the level of its direct investment, therefore the Company bears no other risks associated with the CIPs' liabilities.

As indicated in the additional information presented in the tables below there are several notable presentational differences as a result of the consolidation of the CIPs:

  • Management and advisory fees, including incentive fees, from CIPs are eliminated from consolidated revenues. Accordingly, our presentation without the CIPs reflects an increased revenue growth to $21.1 million, a 52% increase from the first quarter of 2024.

  • The equity in earnings of proprietary funds which results primarily from CIPs are eliminated from the consolidated presentation as that activity is included within the investment results of the CIPs. Accordingly, our presentation without the CIPs reflects an increased level of equity earnings that presents an increase in the value of our holdings within the CIPs.

  • Stockholders' equity and net income attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation are not impacted by the consolidation process.

  • The Statement of Financial Condition without the consolidation of proprietary funds presents lower total assets as a result of excluding the total assets held by the CIPs as well as the associated redeemable noncontrolling interests, which represents our clients' interests in these funds. A portion of the total assets held by proprietary funds continues to relate to economic interests held by Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation, which is reflected in Other Investments in the presentation below, which increased $25.6 million during the first quarter of 2025 due to our additional investment of $11.0 million to Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets, LLC as well as the performance of the CIPs.

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION
Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

(without consolidation of proprietary funds)

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

Revenue:

Management and advisory fees

$

21,145

$

13,916

Other income and fees

893

139

Total revenue

22,038

14,055

Operating expenses:

Compensation, related employee benefits, and cost of goods sold

9,567

6,346

Sales, distribution and marketing

4,457

2,190

Depreciation and amortization

499

460

General and administrative expenses

2,914

2,660

Expenses of consolidated investment products

-

-

Total operating expenses

17,437

11,656

Operating income

4,601

2,399

Other income (expense):

Equity in earnings of proprietary funds, net

13,930

30,570

Interest and dividends

491

189

Other income (expense)

(51

)

(127

)

Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net

-

-

Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products

-

-

Unrealized (loss) gain on digital assets, net

(1,779

)

4,183

Realized gain on investments, net

2,199

192

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net

13,734

4,679

Total other income (expense), net

28,524

39,686

Income before provision for income taxes

33,125

42,085

Income tax (expense) benefit

(10,284

)

(1,244

)

Net income

$

22,841

$

40,841

Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

-

Net income Attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

$

22,841

$

40,841

Basic and diluted net income per common shares:

Net income

$

1.23

$

2.27

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

18,635

17,984

Three months ended March 31, 2025

Consolidated Company Entities

Consolidated Investment Products

Eliminations

Consolidated

Revenue:

Management and advisory fees

$

21,145

$

-

$

(2,237

)

$

18,908

Other income and fees

893

-

-

893

Total revenue

22,038

-

(2,237

)

19,801

Operating expenses:

Compensation, related employee benefits, and cost of goods sold

9,567

-

-

9,567

Sales, distribution and marketing

4,457

-

-

4,457

Depreciation and amortization

499

-

-

499

General and administrative expenses

2,914

-

(36

)

2,878

Expenses of consolidated investment products

-

1,059

36

1,095

Total operating expenses

17,437

1,059

-

18,496

Operating income

4,601

(1,059

)

(2,237

)

1,305

Other income (expense):

Equity in earnings of proprietary funds, net

13,930

-

(10,879

)

3,051

Interest and dividends

491

-

-

491

Other income (expense)

(51

)

-

-

(51

)

Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net

-

70,267

-

70,267

Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products

-

2,904

-

2,904

Unrealized (loss) gain on digital assets, net

(1,779

)

-

-

(1,779

)

Realized gain on investments, net

2,199

-

-

2,199

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net

13,734

-

-

13,734

Total other income (expense), net

28,524

73,171

(10,879

)

90,816

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

33,125

72,112

(13,116

)

92,121

Income tax (expense) benefit

(10,284

)

-

-

(10,284

)

Net income (loss)

$

22,841

$

72,112

$

(13,116

)

$

81,837

Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

(61,154

)

2,158

(58,996

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

$

22,841

$

10,958

$

(10,958

)

$

22,841

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION
Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

(without consolidation of proprietary funds)

March 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

34,872

$

14,446

Fees receivable

9,320

59,047

Investments, at fair value

105,342

91,435

Assets of consolidated investment products

Cash and cash equivalents

-

-

Investments, at fair value

-

-

Other assets

-

-

Other Investments

254,500

228,870

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,612

5,105

Property and equipment, net

88

99

Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,212

2,353

Due from affiliates

7

34

Digital assets

11,474

13,240

Intangible assets, net

44,042

44,531

Goodwill

24,425

24,425

Total Assets

$

490,894

$

483,585

Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

$

15,248

$

22,011

Accrued third party distribution expenses

690

6,522

Deferred revenue

237

222

Liabilities of consolidated investment products

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

-

-

Other liabilities

-

-

Deferred tax liability, net

99,083

95,683

Due to affiliates

7,870

11,597

Operating lease liability

6,748

7,379

Total Liabilities

129,876

143,414

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

-

-

Shareholders' Equity

Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock; $0.10 par value, authorized 50,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,635 shares, net of treasury stock; 1 share at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

1,864

1,864

Additional paid-in capital

39,243

39,243

Retained earnings

319,911

299,064

Total Shareholders' Equity

361,018

340,171

Total Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity

$

490,894

$

483,585

March 31, 2025

Consolidated Company Entities

Consolidated Investment Products

Eliminations

Consolidated

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

34,872

$

-

$

-

$

34,872

Fees receivable

9,320

-

(1,807

)

7,513

Investments, at fair value

105,342

-

-

105,342

Assets of consolidated investment products

-

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents

-

29,531

-

29,531

Investments, at fair value

-

1,746,863

-

1,746,863

Other assets

-

33,399

-

33,399

Other investments

254,500

-

(226,224

)

28,276

Digital assets

11,474

-

-

11,474

Intangible assets, net

44,042

-

-

44,042

Goodwill

24,425

-

-

24,425

Other assets

6,919

-

(7

)

6,912

Total assets

$

490,894

$

1,809,793

$

(228,038

)

$

2,072,649

Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

$

15,248

$

-

$

-

$

15,248

Accrued third party distribution expenses

690

-

-

690

Deferred revenue

237

-

-

237

Liabilities of consolidated investment products

-

-

-

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

-

12,737

(1,813

)

10,924

Due to affiliates

-

-

-

-

Other liabilities

-

3,606

-

3,606

Deferred tax liability, net

99,083

-

-

99,083

Due to affiliates

7,870

-

-

7,870

Operating lease liability

6,748

-

-

6,748

Total liabilities

129,876

16,343

(1,813

)

144,406

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

1,606,801

(39,576

)

1,567,225

Equity interests

361,018

186,649

(186,649

)

361,018

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity

$

490,894

$

1,809,793

$

(228,038

)

$

2,072,649

Non-GAAP Measures

In discussing financial results, the Company presented tables without the consolidation of certain proprietary funds which is not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We use this non-GAAP financial measure internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including evaluating our overall performance and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting this non-GAAP financial measure provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating costs and their trends, and provides additional transparency on how we evaluate our financial condition and results of operations. We also believe presenting this measure allows investors to view our financial condition and results of operations using the same measure that we use in evaluating our performance and trends.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "assumptions," "target," "guidance," "strategy," "outlook," "plans," "projection," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe", "potential," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, or results. All forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, conditions, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events or circumstances to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except as required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that we may make in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTCM Pink: HKHC) primarily offers investment advisory services through its subsidiary Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC ("HKAM"), a registered investment adviser. HKAM provides independent proprietary research and investment advisory services for mainly long-only and alternative value-based investing strategies. The firm also obtained a portfolio of consumer products, which are marketed and distributed in the retail marketplace, as a result of its August 2024 merger with Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. The firm's offices are located in New York City, White Plains, New York, and Summit, New Jersey. For more information, please visit http://www.hkholdingco.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@hkholdingco.com

SOURCE: Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/horizon-kinetics-holding-corporation-reports-first-quarter-results-1027995

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.