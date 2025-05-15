Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (NEX: ZKL.H) (the "Company" or "China Keli") announces that its common shares will resume trading on or about two business days after the date on which the NEX issues a bulletin confirming the resumption of trading. The Company further announces that it has terminated its previously announced transaction to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Liard Strategic Minerals Inc. ("Liard"), which transaction would have constituted a reverse take-over of the Company.

The Company initially announced the transaction with Liard in July of 2024. Pursuant to the letter agreement entered in to with Liard, the Company and Liard were to complete the transaction on or before October 31, 2024 (the "Deadline"), and the letter agreement could be terminated if the transaction was not completed by the Deadline. The parties were unable to make sufficient progress to complete the transaction by the Deadline, and no extension agreements were entered into. As a result, the Company ultimate decided to notify Liard on February 25, 2025 of the termination of the transaction. The Company has not made any advances to Liard in connection with the transaction, and believes there are no residual liabilities arising from the transaction.

As at the end of the Company's latest interim period ending January 31, 2025, the Company had available cash of $113,318.00. The Company intends to seek new business opportunities with its remaining resources.

About China Keli

China Keli is currently without an active business, and is listed on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252193

SOURCE: China Keli Electric Company Ltd.