These retail launches are the latest development in the brand's international growth strategy

e.l.f. Beauty, the bold disruptor with a kind heart, is further expanding e.l.f. Cosmetics and e.l.f. SKIN in The Netherlands and Belgium. Launching in KRUIDVAT and TREKPLEISTER marks another step forward in e.l.f.'s mission to make the best in beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250514225093/en/

e.l.f. Beauty expands presence in The Netherlands and Belgium with entry into KRUIDVAT and TREKPLEISTER drugstores. These retail launches mark another step forward in e.l.f.'s mission to make the best in beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face.

With a presence in 15 countries and global distribution via eShopWorld, e.l.f.'s success in non-U.S. markets continues, and the company sees significant white space ahead. In Q3 of fiscal year 2025, the company's non-U.S. net sales grew 66% year-over-year, with non-U.S. markets accounting for 20% of the company's total net sales.

As of May 26th 2025, e.l.f. Cosmetics and e.l.f. SKIN products will be available in 776 Kruidvat and 183 Trekpleister stores nationwide in The Netherlands and 271 Kruidvat stores in Belgium. The community can also shop e.l.f. products online on kruidvat.nl, kruidvat.be and trekpleister.nl, starting with e.l.f. Cosmetics on May 26th and e.l.f. SKIN on June 2nd 2025.

"We are excited to collaborate with KRUIDVAT and TREKPLEISTER to bring e.l.f.'s premium quality products to even more beauty and skincare enthusiasts in The Netherlands and Belgium," said Christine Cassidy, Vice President and General Manager, International, e.l.f. Beauty. "Since launching in each market, we've seen incredible momentum from our community, and this footprint expansion will further ensure our products are even more accessible!"

e.l.f. Cosmetics first launched in The Netherlands in 2021 and in Belgium in 2023 and quickly became a viral favorite, winning over beauty enthusiasts with its Holy Grail products including Halo Glow Liquid Filter, Halo Glow Beauty Wands, Power Grip Primer and Glow Reviver Lip Oil.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities, committed to positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. Our mission is clear: to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. Our brands, e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Keys Soulcare, Well People and NATURIUM are led by purpose, driven by results and elevated by our superpowers. e.l.f. Beauty offers e.l.f. clean and vegan products, all double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty free and we proudly stand as the first beauty company with Fair Trade Certified facilities. A kind heart is at the center of our ethos: We donate 2% of net profits to organizations that make positive impacts. Learn more at www.elfbeauty.com

About Kruidvat and Trekpleister

Kruidvat has more than 1,250 stores in The Netherlands and Belgium and is the market leader in the health and beauty market with around 25,000 employees. Kruidvat makes feeling healthy, beautiful, and good accessible to everyone. Trekpleister stands for advantage and attention. Over 2,000 friendly and skilled employees make the difference. Trekpleister offers appropriate and advantageous health beauty solutions, with enthusiasm and consideration for our customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250514225093/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

e.l.f. Beauty

Niels Oostenbrink, Client Director

Email: niels@upragency.com

Phone: +31 85 48 24 609



Kruidvat and Trekpleister

Team Public Relations, AS Watson Health Beauty Benelux

Telephone: +31 318 579 597; e-mail: pers@nl.aswatson.com