15.05.2025 07:00 Uhr
XCMG Machinery: XCMG to Host 7th International Customer Festival in 2025: A Grand Celebration of Innovation, Sustainability, and Cross-Cultural Collaboration

Finanznachrichten News

XUZHOU, China, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425), a global leader in construction machinery and equipment, is proud to announce the 7th XCMG International Customer Festival, set to take place between May 20th and 22nd in Xuzhou, China. With the theme "Solid Innovation For Green Tomorrow," this landmark event will welcome nearly 1,800 clients, partners, media, and industry leaders from across the world, marking the largest gathering in the festival's history.

XCMG to Host 7th International Customer Festival in 2025: A Grand Celebration of Innovation, Sustainability, and Cross-Cultural Collaboration

Since its inception in 2019, the XCMG International Customer Festival has evolved into a premier platform for showcasing cutting-edge innovations, fostering international partnerships, and celebrating cultural exchange. The 2025 edition will elevate this legacy with a dynamic lineup of activities designed to highlight XCMG's leadership in green technology, digital transformation, and global collaboration.

Key Highlights Include:

  • "Night of Machinery" Opening Ceremony: A visually stunning spectacle blending engineering aesthetics with robust performances, set against the night sky to symbolize a future powered by intelligent and sustainable machinery.
  • Green Innovation Showcase: Live demonstrations of XCMG's eco-friendly solutions, including energy-efficient mining trucks deployed in Australia. Attendees will experience hands-on simulations of products in real-world scenarios, emphasizing XCMG's commitment to reducing carbon footprints.
  • Global Sports Carnival: A first-of-its-kind sports event uniting clients and XCMG teams through friendly competitions, reinforcing camaraderie and healthy lifestyles.
  • Cultural Immersion Tours: Tailored itineraries exploring Xuzhou's 2,000-year-old Han Dynasty heritage, alongside modern attractions, offering guests a deep dive into China's historical and technological tapestry.
  • Eight Thematic Product Information Sessions: Interactive exhibitions featuring XCMG's latest advancements in smart construction, mining, and infrastructure development, supported by scenario-based marketing strategies.

Over six consecutive years, the festival has driven XCMG's globalization strategy, serving as a catalyst for cross-border trade and cultural diplomacy. Past milestones include partnerships with industry giants like Shell, record-breaking orders worth CNY 3 billion (USD $415 million) in 2024, and hybrid events that bridged physical and virtual audiences during the pandemic.

For more information, please visit https://www.xcmgglobal.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688121/0513_Key_vision_of_XCMG_ICF7_ENG.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-to-host-7th-international-customer-festival-in-2025-a-grand-celebration-of-innovation-sustainability-and-cross-cultural-collaboration-302456226.html

