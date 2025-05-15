Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT platform, has expanded its use of the XRP cryptocurrency to support deeper interoperability and real-time NFT creation across chains. The update enables faster, more secure cross-network transactions and improves how creators manage and launch digital assets using XRP.

Enhanced XRP features now support smart routing between XRP Ledger and other supported blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and Bitcoin. This ensures faster NFT minting, smoother transfers, and automated execution powered by Colle AI's real-time AI backend.

With the integration of XRP-native functions, creators benefit from improved transaction costs, faster confirmations, and seamless interoperability without sacrificing speed or security. The platform's AI tools also provide optimized contract settings and metadata logic tailored to XRP's infrastructure.

Colle AI's expanded XRP support reinforces its mission to offer decentralized, chain-agnostic tools that simplify NFT deployment and scale multichain asset reach for creators in Web3.

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

