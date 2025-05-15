Prime Focus Technologies: CNBC Arabia selects PFT's CLEAR AI for streamlining Content Operations

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CNBC Arabia, the leading Arabic-language business and financial news channel serving the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has chosen to partner with Prime Focus Technologies' CLEAR® AI to drive efficiencies and expedite content operations.

"CNBC has undertaken strategic initiatives to leverage AI to enhance and improve audience's viewing experience. Towards this we are excited about partnering with Prime Focus Technologies and using their AI capabilities for our content operations. We are confident this will help improve viewing experience of our audience in the Middle East region." - Shabbir Hussain, Director - Operations & Engineering, CNBC Arabia

PFT's AI Application facilitates, orchestrates and manages post-production activities, ensuring greater accessibility and audience engagement, particularly in the GCC region, where CNBC Arabia remains a dominant and trusted financial news source. PFT's AI Applications facilitate and orchestrate processes within CNBC's content supply chain, thereby significantly influencing the efficiencies and reducing the time taken to complete content operations activities.

"At PFT, we are committed to empowering media companies with AI Agents and Applications for Post-Production and Content Supply Chain. CNBC Arabia's adoption of CLEAR® AI is a testament to the capabilities of PFT. We look forward to embarking on this partnership with CNBC Arabia." - Suresh Sugumaran, Senior Vice President & Business Head, EMEA, PFT

As CNBC Arabia continues to innovate and expand its content distribution across the GCC region, CLEAR® AI remains integral to streamlining their content supply chain, leveraging AI-driven automation to ensure efficiency and accuracy in content delivery.

About CNBC Arabia

CNBC Arabia is the Arab World's preeminent and first 24-hour Arabic language financial and business information Channel, presenting in-depth & up-to-the-minute coverage of regional and international affairs from an Arab economic perspective. CNBC Arabia brings real-time information to the most influential, powerful, and affluent audience in the Middle East and Northern Africa.

For more information visit: https://www.cnbcarabia.com/

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of CLEAR® and part of DNEG. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters AI-led technology and media services powered by the cloud, enabling creativity, agility, and revenue growth. PFT partners with major players such as Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, Crunchyroll, Insight TV, JioStar, BCCI, Tegna, Amazon MGM Studios, and more.

For more information, visit: www.primefocustechnologies.com.

