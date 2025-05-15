Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
Tradegate
15.05.25 | 07:48
16,500 Euro
-0,30 % -0,050
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,35016,75007:57
16,50016,90007:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2025 07:34 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Iveco Group N.V. 2025 First Quarter Results

Finanznachrichten News

The following is an extract from the "Iveco Group 2025 First Quarter Results" press release. The complete press release can be accessed by visiting the media section of the Iveco Group corporate website: https://www.ivecogroup.com/media/corporate_press_releasesor consulting the accompanying PDF:

The Company responded decisively to market downturn and laid strong foundations
for future growth. Full year guidance confirmed in its entirety

The Board has decided to proceed with the separation of the Defence business via a spin-off
while exploring preliminary expressions of interest from potential strategic buyers

Consolidated revenues amounted to €3,026 million compared to €3,367 million in Q1 2024. Net revenues of Industrial Activities were €2,958 million compared to €3,283 million in Q1 2024, with positive price realisation partially offsetting lower volumes in Truck and Powertrain and an adverse foreign exchange rate impact.

Adjusted EBIT was €152million compared to €233 million in Q1 2024 with a 5.0%margin (6.9% in Q1 2024). Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities was 117 million (€201 million in Q1 2024), with positive price realisation and cost containment actions in selling, general and administrative costs ("SG&A") partially offsetting lower volumes and mix. Adjusted EBIT margin of Industrial Activities was 4.0% (6.1% in Q1 2024), with margin improvements in Bus and Defence.

Adjusted net income was €84 million (€153 million Q1 2024) with adjusted diluted earnings per share of €0.31 (€0.57 in Q1 2024).

Net financial expenses amounted to 39 million compared to €21 million in Q1 2024, which included a positive impact of the Argentinian hyperinflation accounting; starting from 1st January 2025, following the change of the functional currency of one of our local subsidiaries from the Argentine peso to the U.S. dollar, hyperinflation accounting is no longer applicable in Argentina.

Reported income tax expense was €12 million, with an adjusted Effective Tax Rate (adjusted ETR) of 26% in Q1 2025 which reflects the different tax rates applied in the jurisdictions where the Group operates and some other discrete items.

Free cash flow of Industrial Activities was negative at €794 million (vs negative €436 million in Q1 2024) mainly driven by higher working capital absorption due to lower sales and production level for Truck and Powertrain.

Available liquidity was €4,709 million as of 31st March 2025 (€5,474 million at 31st December 2024), including €1,900 million of undrawn committed facilities.

Attachment

  • 20250515_PR_IVG_Q1_2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/97e078d8-2881-4231-ae80-298d70b17328)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.