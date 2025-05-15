Reference is made to the announcement made by Hafnia Limited ("Hafnia" or the "Company", OSE ticker code: "HAFNI", NYSE ticker code: "HAFN") on May 15, 2025 announcing the Company's first quarter results and cash dividend.

Key information relating to the cash dividend paid by the Company for the first quarter 2025:

Date of approval: May 14, 2025

Record date: May 23, 2025

Dividend amount: 0.1015 per share

Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered in the Euronext VPS will be distributed in NOK.

Shares registered in the Euronext VPS Oslo Stock Exchange:

Last trading day including right to dividends: May 21, 2025

Ex-date: May 22, 2025

Payment date: On or about June 4, 2025

Shares registered in the Depository Trust Company:

Last trading day including right to dividends: May 22, 2025

Ex-date: May 23, 2025

Payment date: On or about May 30, 2025

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Hafnia Limited:

Hafnia is one of the world's leading tanker owners, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

As owners and operators of around 200 vessels, we offer a fully integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and a large-scale bunker procurement desk. Hafnia has offices in Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston, and Dubai and currently employs over 4000 employees onshore and at sea.

Hafnia is part of the BW Group, an international shipping group involved in oil and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, environmental technologies, and deep-water production for over 80 years.

