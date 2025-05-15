Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - The House of Life, a Melbourne-based wellness brand, proudly announces the launch of its award-winning luxury tea collection. This curated range of 14 artisanal blends is designed to harmonize body, mind, and spirit through the art of mindful tea drinking.

Each blend is handcrafted in Melbourne using ethically sourced ingredients, reflecting the brand's commitment to sustainability and holistic wellness. The teas are inspired by ancient Eastern wisdom and modern herbal science, offering a sensory journey that promotes healing and mindfulness.

Highlights of the Collection:

Sweet Surrender - Relaxation & Sleep Herbal Tea : A caffeine-free blend of lavender, passionflower, mango, and marigold, this tea won Gold at the 2023 Golden Leaf Awards in the Herbal Blend Rooibos category.



The Peaceful Warrior - Stress Relief : has received multiple accolades, including Gold at the 2022 Golden Leaf Awards and recognition in Prevention's Health and Fitness Awards 2024.



Jade Palace - Immune Defence Herbal Tea : Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants,It was awarded Silver in the Functional & Wellness Blend category at the 2023 Golden Leaf Awards.



Spice of Life - Circulation Black Tea : Combining cinnamon, cloves, black pepper, and raisins, this invigorating blend is marinated in rum for a unique flavor profile.



Illuminate - Love Your Skin Tea Blend: A rooibos-based infusion with calendula and red clover,



The House of Life's teas are available in elegant, reusable tins, emphasizing the brand's dedication to environmental sustainability. Each blend is crafted to offer not just a beverage, but an experience that nurtures well-being.

About The House of Life:

Founded in Melbourne, The House of Life is a wellness brand that integrates traditional herbal knowledge with contemporary practices. Their products include Luxury Teas, Wellness Boxes and their Sol for the Soul range that includes organic Magnesium Bath Salts, Magnesium Spray and a Lemon Myrtle Body Scrub with a focus on quality, sustainability, and mindfulness.

