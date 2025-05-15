Recover, the leading materials science company and large-scale producer of sustainable, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends, and Intradeco, a global vertical manufacturing group and prominent player in the textile industry, offering high-quality apparel across an extensive range of categories, are pleased to announce the formation of a strategic joint venture aimed at producing Recover recycled cotton fiber and revolutionizing the textile production landscape in the Western hemisphere. This partnership marks a significant milestone in both companies' commitment to sustainability and innovation.

"We are thrilled to partner with Intradeco to bring our sustainable textile solutions to the Americas and address the increasing demand for nearshoring in the region. This joint venture is another step in our journey to enable large-scale sustainable change in fashion through business value and innovation. Together, we aim to support changed trade patterns and drive innovation and sustainability in the textile industry," said Anders Sjöblom, CEO of Recover.

The joint venture will be based in El Salvador, leveraging the region's strategic position within the Americas' textile economy offering near shore quick and flexible models to our customers supply chains. This partnership will be the beginning in a process of developing closed textile loops and more circular textile systems in the mid-term. This collaboration will enable both companies to capitalize on the growing importance of the CAFTA region, where major global brands and retailers are establishing production hubs in response to recent potential trade tensions in the Americas.

The new processing plant in Central America is strategically located close to textile waste and production streams, allowing it to operate in a cost-efficient manner, offering fast lead times while lowering the supply chains carbon footprint. Additionally, the initiative will simplify compliance with the UFLPA for US textile and apparel manufacturers, while also addressing the increasing demand for nearshoring.

Recover brings its proprietary process and know-how to produce low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber, which will be a cornerstone of the joint venture's operations. This technological expertise will enhance the venture's ability to deliver innovative and sustainable textile solutions to the market.

"Intradeco is excited to partner with Recover to enhance our production capabilities and deliver high-quality, recycled products at scale to our customers. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainability," said Jaime Miguel, CEO of Intradeco.

Recover now offers sustainable and cost-competitive solutions for brands and retailers in most major textile production hubs, serving customers from Spain, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Pakistan, and now El Salvador.

The joint venture is set to commence operations in 2025, with initial shredding activities being temporarily managed out of Recover Spanish factory.

About Recover

Recover is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to enable large-scale sustainable change in fashion through business value and inspiration. As a fourth generation, family-owned company, and backed by recent investment from STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs, Recover is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry's sustainability targets.

For more information, visit www.recoverfiber.com and follow @recoverfiber on social media.

About Intradeco

Intradeco Apparel is a vertically integrated global manufacturing company that supplies quality casual clothing to major retailers across North America. Our long-standing commitment to sustainability has been recognized by various industry partners and leaders. Intradeco has been a pioneer in manufacturing of recycled yarns and textiles in the western hemisphere, as well as a major player in renewable energy production and water recycling in textile processes.

