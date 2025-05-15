Equiduct, the leading pan-European retail-focused exchange, today announced the launch of its Swiss equity segment, providing retail brokers using Apex with access to 138 of the most liquid Swiss-listed stocks all priced in Swiss francs (CHF). The newly available securities include heavily traded household names such as Nestlé S.A., Novartis AG, UBS Group AG, and ABB Ltd.

Liquidity on the Swiss segment of Equiduct is supported by Apex market makers Virtu Financial, Hudson River Trading, and Optiver. As with all executions on Equiduct, trades on the Swiss segment will benefit from fully interoperable clearing via Equiduct's pan-European network of CCPs: LCH Ltd, Cboe Clear, and the local Swiss CCP SIX x-clear.

This expansion follows formal approval from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), which recognises Börse Berlin and Equiduct as a regulated market under Article 41 of FinfraG. This status also paves the way for Swiss banks and brokers to join Equiduct as direct exchange members, further enhancing best-execution capabilities for Swiss retail brokers and benefiting the Swiss retail investment community.

To support the launch of the Swiss segment and Equiduct's growth in the region, the responsibilities of Massimo Formichi Moglia, Head of Italy, have been expanded to include Switzerland ensuring continuity and leveraging regional synergies.

Wail Azizi, Chief Strategy Officer at Equiduct, said: "Our Swiss expansion, backed by formal recognition from FINMA, marks a significant milestone in Equiduct's mission to deliver true pan-European best execution for retail investors and enables us to bring our market-leading, commission-free trading model to one of Europe's most sophisticated markets. By adding Swiss equities to Equiduct, we're also continuing to empower European retail brokers and their clients with broader access, greater transparency, and exceptional execution quality."

With the launch of the Swiss market segment, Equiduct now offers commission-free best execution and consolidated market data products for over 1,873 stocks and ETFs across 13 European markets and 18 headline indices.

Notes to editors

About Equiduct

Equiduct is the leading pan-European retail-focused exchange built around the specific needs of the retail community.

Equiduct enables retail brokers to achieve Best Execution in Europe's most liquid equities and ETFs across 13 European markets and provides high-quality cost-effective market data and insight products for both the retail community and institutional clients alike.

A market segment of Börse Berlin, Equiduct operates under Article 44 of MiFID II. In 2024, Equiduct reported 35 active retail brokers, 15.2 million trades executed, and a turnover of €85 billion.

For more information, visit www.equiduct.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250514652400/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Formichi Moglia, Country Head Italy Switzerland

Tel: +39 02 12 412 7314

Email: massimo.formichi@equiduct.com