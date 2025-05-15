Anzeige
PR Newswire
15.05.2025 08:12 Uhr
IPLOOK NETWORKS: IPLOOK at MVNOs World 2025: Empowering Next-Gen MVNOs with Converged Core

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK, a leading provider of next-generation telecom solutions, successfully concluded its participation in MVNOs World 2025, held from 12-14 May at the Austria Trend Hotel Savoyen in Vienna. The event served as a global platform for IPLOOK to highlight its cutting-edge technologies, designed to empower operators and service providers in navigating the evolving telecom landscape.


Key Innovations
1. VoLTE Roaming: Bridging the Legacy Network Sunset Gap
As 2G/3G network shutdowns accelerate worldwide, MNOs face mounting pressure to ensure uninterrupted voice services. IPLOOK's VoLTE Roaming solution emerged as a standout answer, offering operators a robust pathway to transition into the all-IP era. By enabling high-quality voice and data services over existing LTE networks, the solution guarantees subscribers seamless connectivity - even in regions where legacy networks have been phased out. Attendees praised its cost-efficiency and scalability, recognizing its potential to future-proof operations while maintaining customer satisfaction.

2. VoWiFi: Redefining Cross-Border Communication
IPLOOK's Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) solution captivated audiences with its promise of eliminating traditional roaming charges. By leveraging WiFi networks to bypass costly roaming agreements, the technology enables travelers and enterprises to make crystal-clear international calls at no extra cost. Operators expressed strong interest in its dual benefits: reducing operational expenses while enhancing user experience through borderless connectivity.

3. 5G+LEO: Pioneering Direct Satellite-to-Device Connectivity
The fusion of 5G and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite networks took center stage with IPLOOK's 5G+LEO platform. This groundbreaking innovation integrates LEO ground station core networks with 5G infrastructure, enabling mobile devices to connect directly to satellites. The solution addresses coverage gaps in remote and underserved regions, unlocking new revenue streams for operators in sectors like maritime, aviation, and rural connectivity. Satellite service providers lauded its potential to accelerate global 5G adoption and bridge the digital divide.

Looking Ahead
IPLOOK's participation at MVNOs World 2025 reinforced its position as a visionary enabler of next-generation connectivity. As the industry grapples with legacy network retirements, soaring roaming costs, and the race for universal 5G coverage, IPLOOK's portfolio stands out as a holistic toolkit for operators seeking agility and resilience.

Missed the event? Connect with the IPLOOK team to learn how VoLTE Roaming, VoWiFi, and 5G+LEO can transform your network strategy.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428209/IPLOOK_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iplook-at-mvnos-world-2025-empowering-next-gen-mvnos-with-converged-core-302456293.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
