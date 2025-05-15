Wire Launches Global Partner Program to Accelerate Customer Value, in response to Market Demand

BERLIN, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wire, the trusted European provider of secure communication and collaboration solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new Global Partner Program alongside the introduction of an upcoming SDK Marketplace designed to empower developers, resellers, and integrators to build on and extend Wire's secure platform. These initiatives mark a major step in Wire's channel and developer ecosystem strategy, providing partners with new opportunities for growth while helping organizations across industries meet their increasing demand for privacy-first, compliant communication tools.

With a tiered program structure and tailored engagement paths for Value-Added Resellers (VARs), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), and Global System Integrators (GSIs), the Wire Partner Program offers commercial incentives, technical enablement, and go-to-market support to unlock joint success and long-term value creation.

At the same time, the new SDK Marketplace brings Wire's interoperability ambitions to life by allowing partners to create, integrate, and showcase extensions that complement Wire's secure messaging, calling, and collaboration services.

Oliver Brown, VP of Commercial at Wire, added: "This is a game-changing milestone for Wire. Our partners now have a clear path to co-create value, reach new markets, and shape the future of secure collaboration. From strategic MSSP's and system integrators to innovative app builders, our ecosystem is growing fast, and we're just getting started."

Supporting Growth with a Strategic Partner Ecosystem

Wire's new Partner Program is built to support different business models and levels of engagement. Key benefits for partners include:

Attractive Margins & Incentives: Deal registration protection, volume-based discounts, and performance-based SPIFFs and MDF funds.





Deal registration protection, volume-based discounts, and performance-based SPIFFs and MDF funds. Tailored Enablement Tracks: Onboarding, certification, and roadmap alignment for both commercial and technical teams.





Onboarding, certification, and roadmap alignment for both commercial and technical teams. Joint Go-To-Market Opportunities: Co-marketing support, lead-sharing, and access to proposal-based market development funds.





Co-marketing support, lead-sharing, and access to proposal-based market development funds. Customer Success Collaboration: Shared KPIs and joint success planning for deeper, longer-lasting client engagement.

Three program tiers Registered, Select, and Premier offer escalating levels of benefits, responsibilities, and opportunities. The initiative reflects Wire's commitment to building a partner-first strategy rooted in transparency, joint innovation, and scalable growth.

Introducing the SDK Marketplace with Lighthouse Partners

To support the growing demand for integrations and custom solutions, Wire is also launching its SDK Marketplace, a developer-centric platform enabling trusted partners to extend Wire's secure platform across specialized use cases and industry verticals.

Wire would like to welcome its first lighthouse SDK partners, to join us early on to drive innovation into the app ecosystem. The SDK Marketplace aligns with Wire's commitment to interoperability and sovereignty, empowering developers to contribute to a secure digital ecosystem rooted in European values and standards.

Benjamin Schilz, CEO of Wire, commented: "As organizations face increasing pressure to secure sensitive communications and meet evolving compliance standards, they are turning to trusted European platforms. With our Partner Program and SDK Marketplace, we're creating the infrastructure for a strong, vibrant ecosystem that will bring Wire's secure collaboration to more customers, in more markets, with more capabilities than ever before."

Wire invites resellers, integrators, and developers to join the program and help deliver secure collaboration for the modern enterprise. Learn more and apply at: https://wire.com/en/partner-program

About Wire

Wire is the enterprise-class secure workspace platform, delivering messaging, voice, video, and file sharing protected by invisible, always-on end-to-end encryption. With roots in Europe and customers across the globe, Wire provides a secure alternative to mainstream collaboration tools by aligning productivity with privacy, compliance, and digital sovereignty. Wire is trusted by governments, defense agencies, and enterprises where security is non-negotiable.

