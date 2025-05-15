XPENG Unveils First Images of Next-Generation P7 Sports Sedan, Designed by Rafik Ferrag

CEO He Xiaopeng: "P7 is more than a car - it is XPENG's answer for the AI era in form and function".

Chief Designer Rafik Ferrag: "The original P7 was a milestone for XPENG and a turning point in China's EV landscape. With this new generation, we set out to design a pure electric sports sedan that could amaze at every angle".

GUANGZHOU, China, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG, the global high-tech and AI-driven smart electric vehicle company, has stunned the automotive world with the release of the first official images of its next-generation XPENG P7 - a bold and emotionally charged evolution of XPENG's definitive electric sports sedan.

Published by Lead Exterior Designer Rafik Ferrag, the All New XPENG P7 - previously known under its codename E29 - breaks cover in a series of striking images and a dynamic video, released via Ferrag's social media. The French designer, known for shaping the iconic first-generation P7 in 2018, leads the creative vision behind this latest iteration, which embodies a powerful blend of art, athleticism, and cutting-edge technology.

A Milestone for XPENG

"I'm very excited that the first official pictures and video are now visible to everyone," said Ferrag. "The original P7 was a milestone for XPENG and a turning point in China's EV landscape. With this new generation, we set out to design a pure electric sports sedan that could amaze at every angle. This car is our dream-refined through countless iterations. In my eyes, the all-new XPENG P7 is a work of art, shaped with emotion and purpose."

Launched in 2020, XPENG P7 was awarded as Car of the Year 2021 in Xuanyuan Awards, China's top badge of auto quality and innovation, and has received a 5-star rating in both C-NCAP and Euro NCAP safety tests.

Bold, emotional, athletic and more than a car

The All New XPENG P7 is a bold, emotional, and athletic 5-seater sports sedan that raises the bar in both aesthetics and performance. Sculpted to reflect Ferrag's evolving design philosophy, it builds on the visual identity that helped XPENG become a design and technology pioneer in the global EV race.

Developed over five years by XPENG's obsessive research and development team, the next-generation P7 is more than a car - it is XPENG's answer for the AI era in form and function. CEO He Xiaopeng describes it as a major upgrade for the brand's next technological leap: one that blends AI-powered luxury, cutting-edge XPENG Turing Smart Driving, and an immersive smart cockpit into a sleek and futuristic form.

Leading the charge

Since its debut in 2019, the original XPENG P7 has served as a benchmark in Chinese EV design, symbolizing the company's dedication to technology-driven growth. Its successor continues that legacy - leading the charge into a new generation powered by AI, innovation, and ambition.

"The first P7 wasn't just a car - it became part of my soul," reflected Ferrag. "This time, I led a larger team to overcome even bigger challenges. The future isn't conceptual anymore - we've built it."

XPENG's rise on the global stage continues. The company has rapidly expanded across Asia, Australia and Europe with operations in more than 30 countries and regions, reflecting XPENG's mission to become a global force in intelligent mobility.

More details of the All-new XPENG P7 will be revealed later.

About XPENG

Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese AI-driven mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs for a new generation of tech-savvy consumers. With in-house R&D of core systems-including autonomous driving, intelligent cockpit software, powertrain, and electrical/electronic architecture-XPENG is redefining the future of transportation through innovation. Headquartered in Guangzhou, the company also operates offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam, with production facilities in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou.

XPENG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and the Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX: 9868).

For more information, visit: https://www.xpeng.com

