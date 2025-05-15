Anzeige
15.05.2025
Tsingke Biotech: Tsingke Showcases at AACR 2025 -- Advancing Global Cancer Research with Integrated Synthesis Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsingke Biotech proudly participated in the AACR Annual Meeting 2025, held this April in Chicago, USA. As one of the world's premier events in oncology research, AACR gathered global leaders from academia and industry to explore the future of cancer diagnostics and therapeutics.

At Booth #3255, Tsingke presented its comprehensive synthesis and expression service portfolio, offering essential support from early-stage discovery to preclinical development. Our platform drew attention for its capabilities in gene synthesis, oligonucleotide production, mRNA technologies, and protein expression.

What Tsingke Offers for Oncology Research

  • High-Throughput Nucleic Acid Synthesis
    Custom DNA/RNA oligos, siRNA, ASO
    Complex modifications: LNA, phosphorothioate, dual-labeled probes
    qPCR and NGS-grade primer/probe production
  • mRNA Synthesis & Raw Materials Supply
    IVT template synthesis with 5'/3' modifications and Poly(A) tails
    High-purity enzymes, capping reagents, modified nucleotides, and buffers
    Ready to support LNP formulation workflows
  • Protein Expression & Antibody Tools
    Gene synthesis, vector construction, and expression validation
    Fast-turnaround expression services in HEK293/CHO systems
  • Custom R&D Support for Novel Therapies
    sgRNA libraries, gene editing tools, and RNAi constructs

Building a Global Synthesis Engine for Cancer Innovation

Tsingke is committed to enabling biotech companies, CDMOs, and academic researchers with a one-stop synthesis platform-from molecular design and synthesis to expression and functional validation. By supporting critical steps in target discovery, validation, and preclinical development, we help accelerate the path from lab to clinic.

Interested in learning more or discussing a custom solution?
Reach out to us at market@tsingke.com.cn or visit www.tsingke.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tsingke-showcases-at-aacr-2025--advancing-global-cancer-research-with-integrated-synthesis-solutions-302456314.html

