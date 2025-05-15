Scientists have developed a precursor formulation for different PV simulation tools that can help calculate the expected performance of solar farms deployed on hilly slopes. Validation tests against an experimental setup showed an error of less than 3%. Researchers from Bangladesh's East West University have developed a novel method for analyzing bifacial PV systems on sloped terrains. The novel technique is a precursor formulation that is then inserted into existing PV simulation models that do not account for hilly solar farms. "The proposed method involves recalculating the sun path and irradiance ...

